Qatar's Embassy In Egypt Expresses Deep Sorrow Over The Death Of Three Amiri Diwan Members In Sharm El-Sheikh Accident
The deceased were identified as Saud bin Thamer Al-Thani, Abdullah Ghanem Al Khayarin, and Hassan Jaber Al Jaber. The accident also left two others injured: Abdullah Issa Al Kuwari and Mohammed Abdulaziz Al Buainain.
In a statement issued on Sunday, the embassy confirmed that it had immediately begun following up on the incident with the relevant Egyptian authorities. The statement added that the bodies of the deceased and the injured will be transferred to Doha today on a Qatari flight, noting that the injured are currently receiving the necessary medical care at Sharm El Sheikh International Hospital.
The embassy extended its sincere condolences and deepest sympathies to the families of the deceased and wished the injured a speedy recovery.
It also expressed its appreciation to the concerned authorities in the sisterly Arab Republic of Egypt for their cooperation, attentiveness, and prompt response in following up on the incident and providing all necessary assistance.
