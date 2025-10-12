African Union Commission Chairperson Congratulates Seychelles' President-Elect

MENAFN - African Press Organization) ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia, October 12, 2025/APO Group/ --

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, congratulates H.E. President-elect Patrick Herminie on his electoral victory in the 2025 Presidential Elections in the Republic of Seychelles.

The AUC Chairperson commends the people of Seychelles for their peaceful and orderly participation in this credible democratic process, which underscores the country's strong commitment to the rule of law and democratic principles.

The AUC Chairperson also applauds the other candidates, including the outgoing President, for their respect for the electoral process and for upholding the spirit of peaceful political competition.

Furthermore, the AUC Chairperson extends his appreciation to the AU-COMESA Joint Election Observation Mission (EOM), led by His Excellency Pakalitha Bethuel Mosisili, Former Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Lesotho, and to other international observers for their contribution to the transparency and credibility of the electoral process.

The AUC Chairperson reaffirms the African Union's commitment to supporting the Republic of Seychelles and stands ready to collaborate with the new administration. He reiterates the AU's broader commitment to the implementation of Agenda 2063, which is founded on the promotion of constitutional democracy, good governance, and political stability across all Member States.

