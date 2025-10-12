Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russians Shelled Kupiansk - One Dead And One Wounded

2025-10-12 10:06:14
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"The enemy has once again attacked Kupiansk: one person has been killed and another wounded. According to the investigation, on October 12, Russian armed forces shelled the city of Kupiansk. A 49-year-old woman was killed. A 63-year-old man was wounded. Homes were damaged," the prosecutor's office said in a statement.

They also reported a nighttime drone strike on the village of Shevchenkove in the Kupiansk district. An educational institution was damaged as a result of the enemy attack.

Read also: Russian drone strikes electricians' vehicle in Chernihiv region: one dead, four wounded

Under the procedural guidance of the Kupiansk District Prosecutor's Office of the Kharkiv region, pre-trial investigations have been launched into the commission of war crimes (Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

As reported, five people were injured in the Kharkiv region as a result of Russian strikes over the past day

Photo: Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office

