Russians Shelled Kupiansk - One Dead And One Wounded
"The enemy has once again attacked Kupiansk: one person has been killed and another wounded. According to the investigation, on October 12, Russian armed forces shelled the city of Kupiansk. A 49-year-old woman was killed. A 63-year-old man was wounded. Homes were damaged," the prosecutor's office said in a statement.
They also reported a nighttime drone strike on the village of Shevchenkove in the Kupiansk district. An educational institution was damaged as a result of the enemy attack.Read also: Russian drone strikes electricians' vehicle in Chernihiv region: one dead, four wounded
Under the procedural guidance of the Kupiansk District Prosecutor's Office of the Kharkiv region, pre-trial investigations have been launched into the commission of war crimes (Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
As reported, five people were injured in the Kharkiv region as a result of Russian strikes over the past day
Photo: Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Tria Raises $12M To Be The Leading Self-Custodial Neobank And Payments Infrastructure For Humans And AI.
- Primexbt Launches Apple Pay For Seamless Deposits On Mobile
- VUBE Exchange Announces Unified Account Integration Across VUBE Pro, VUBE Plus, And VUBE Max
- Rome Launches Its Genesis NFT Collection“Imperia” On Magic Eden Launchpad
- Cregis At TOKEN2049 Singapore 2025: Unlocking The Next Frontier Of Adoption
- Pepeto Highlights $6.8M Presale Amid Ethereum's Price Moves And Opportunities
- FXIFY Partners With Alchemy Markets To Enable Users To Trade On The Tradingview Platform
CommentsNo comment