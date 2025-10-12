Two New CARC Board Members Sworn In Before PM

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct.12 (Petra) - Two new members of the Board of Commissioners of Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission (CARC), Feras Turki Yousef Hendawi /Commissioner Deputy and Suha Amin Daher, on Sunday took the legal oath of office before Prime Minister Dr. Jafar Hassan, following the issuance of the Cabinet's decision to appoint them.The oath is made in accordance with the provisions of Article 9 of the Civil Aviation Law No. 41 of 2007 and its amendments in force.Minister of Transport Dr. Nidal Qatamin, Minister of State for Prime Ministry Affairs Abdul Latif Najdawi, and CARC Chief Commissioner, Captain Dhaifallah Farajat, attended the swearing-in ceremony.