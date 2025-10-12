Ashghal Completes Second Phase Of Corniche Street Improvement Works

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha: The Public Works Authority (Ashghal) has announced the completion of the second phase of rehabilitation and improvement works on Corniche Street.

Ashghal stated that the completed section covers the stretch from the Old Doha Port Intersection to the Diwan Intersection.

The works included repaving the asphalt layer and refurbishing road markings and lines to ensure a safer driving experience.