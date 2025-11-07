403
Hkfindlawyer Launches Hong Kong's First Work Injury Occupation And Injury Compensation Database Empowering Workers To Understand Their Rights And Compensation Process
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 8 November 2025 - HKFindLawyer has officially launched Hong Kong's first "Work Injury Occupation and Injury Compensation Database", a comprehensive online resource based on the Employees' Compensation Ordinance.
The database covers a wide range of occupations - including construction workers, cleaners, delivery riders, and office staff - as well as common workplace injuries such as falls, burns, back pain, and hearing loss. It aims to help the public understand their legal rights, claim procedures, and compensation options in different work-related injury scenarios.
Developed in collaboration with experienced Hong Kong lawyers, the database transforms complex legal concepts into clear and practical guidance. It also includes case studies, medical treatment tips, and reference materials for compensation calculation.
Members of the public can freely access the following pages:
-
Guide to Work Injury Risks and Compensation by Occupatio
Guide to Common Work Injuries and Compensation
-
Work Injury Compensation Calculation Guide
Permanent Loss of Earning Capacity Percentage Table
Work Injury Claim Step-by-Step Guide
Legal Disclaimer:
