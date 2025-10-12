403
S. Korea issues evacuation alert after N. Korea after dam release
(MENAFN) South Korea has issued an evacuation alert after North Korea reportedly released water from a dam north of the inter-Korean border without providing prior notice, according to reports.
The Ministry of Climate, Energy and Environment said authorities have been monitoring the Hwanggang Dam, situated upstream of the Imjin River, after satellite imagery on Saturday night indicated water was being discharged. North Korea has not yet commented on the reports.
By Sunday morning, water levels at Pilseung Bridge, the northernmost point of the Imjin River in South Korea, had reached 1.86 meters. Since a level of 1 meter requires evacuations of visitors in the river area, authorities sent text alerts urging residents and visitors nearby to evacuate.
The release is believed to have been carried out by North Korea to control the dam’s water levels amid heavy rainfall in the region since Friday, with more rain forecast for Monday and Tuesday.
South Korea noted that while Pyongyang had previously agreed in 2009 to provide advance notice before discharging water from the Hwanggang Dam—and occasionally issued such notices in 2010 and 2013—it has not sent any alerts in recent years. Authorities warned that these unannounced water releases pose a risk to residents in border areas.
