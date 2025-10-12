IND Vs AUS, Women's World Cup 2025: Smriti Mandhana Silences Critics With Blistering 80-Run Knock

Team India vice-captain and opener Smriti Mandhana let her bat do the talking as a reply to the critics with a brilliant performance in the Women's ODI World Cup 2025 clash against the defending champions, Australia, at Dr Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, October 12.

Heading into India's crucial clash, Mandhana's form was under immense scrutiny as she failed to deliver her best in the first three matches against Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and South Africa. In those three outings of the marquee event, the 29-year-old registered the scores of 8, 23, and 23, and aggregated just 54 runs at an average of 18, putting her form under the spotlight ahead of India's crucial clash against Australia.

Since Smriti Mandhana is one of the key players for India's quest for a maiden Women's World Cup title, she needed to return to form, anchor the innings, and provide a solid platform for her team against the defending champions.

Smriti Mandhana Returns to Vintage Form

While taking on the crease, Smriti Mandhana was quite determined to make a statement by leading from the front, rebuilding confidence, and giving the Women in Blue a strong start against the defending champions.

When the southpaw began to accelerate her innings after a slow start, Australia realised that containing her would be a daunting task, as she combined aggression with precision to dominate the bowlers. Mandhana was leaving no stone unturned to let go of the opportunity to assert her dominance after getting into her rhythm.

Mandhana completed her first fifty of the Women's ODI World Cup in 46 balls and continued to carry on her innings. The 29-year-old was posing a serious threat to Australia's bowling attack not only with her aggressive batting but also with her solid 155-run opening partnership with Pratika Rawal.

However, Smriti Mandhana's incredible innings of 80 off 66 balls, including nine fours and three sixes, at a strike rate of 121.21, came to an end when she was dismissed by Australia spinner Sophie Molineux at 155/1, bringing an end to India's strong opening stand but leaving the team in a commanding position to build on against the defending champions.

Netizens Laud Smriti Mandhana for Strong Comeback

Smriti Mandhana's brilliant performance with the bat delighted the fans, who were awaiting to see Team India's vice-captain after her earlier low score, praising her for leading from the front and providing a solid platform for the Women in Blue against Australia's formidable bowling attack.

Taking to their X handle (formerly Twitter), Fans and cricket enthusiasts showered Smriti Mandhana with praises and appreciation, lauding her for silencing the critics and steering India to a strong position against Australia.

STANDING OVATION FOR SMRITI MANDHANA - A KNOCK TO REMEMBER IN HER CAREER...!!!

- Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 12, 2025

The No.1 ODI Batter Smriti Mandhana finally scored a fifty in this Women's World Cup

- Shivam Dighrra (mainnet arc) (@Shivam74930103) October 12, 2025

Last game people were asking what is the use of all these biceps to Smriti Mandhana here is your answer. Look how easily she is able to get boundaries & sixes. Smriti is here flexing her muscles against Aus of all team in an ICC WC is good to

- Rajiv (@Rajiv1841) October 12, 2025

#CWC25 #INDvAUSWelcome to the World Cup, SM18! Smriti Mandhana is batting like Smriti Mandhana today, as she reached her half century. It's been a smooth knock, filled with typically elegant strokes.

- Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) October 12, 2025

What a great start Really missed a well deserved Hundred40 overs 261/4Expecting 330-40 at least

What a brilliant innings, Smriti at her absolute best.

- Umar khan (@umarafrdi1998) October 12, 2025

Smriti delivered when it mattered the most! What a knock - 80 runs off just 66 balls. India on top in this crucial match. With this innings, she's silenced all critics. Hoping for a big total on the scoreboard! @mandhana_smriti#AUSvsIND #CWC25

- _ Nazrul (@IgNazrul) October 12, 2025

A standing ovation well deserved! Smriti Mandhana's knock today was pure brilliance class, technique, and power all in one. This will surely go down as one of the defining moments of her career! #SmritiMandhana #TeamIndia

- Arshit Yadav (@imArshit) October 12, 2025

She has arrived in this WC and what an innings by her. She started slow but once she was on a roll,she dismantled the Aussie bowlers

- SANTOSH SARMAH (@_Santosh21_) October 12, 2025

Well played Smriti!! Gave the much needed impetus at the top, now it is up to the rest to capitalize this

- KAMALB (@KamalB1984) October 12, 2025

Fantastic knock. Set the tone for the batting order.

- AkCricTalks (@AKCricTalks) October 12, 2025

Before her dismissal, Smriti Mandhana achieved a historic feat by becoming the first woman player to amass 1000 ODI runs in a calendar year. In Women's ODIs this year, Mandhana has aggregated 1062 runs, including four centuries and as many fifties, at an average of 59.00 in 18 matches.

Additionally, Mandhana has completed 5000 ODI runs, becoming the fifth batter after Mithali Raj, Charlotte Edwards, Suzie Bates, and Sarah Taylor to achieve this feat in the history of Women's ODI cricket.