Second Day Of IUCN World Conservation Congress 2025 Accelerates Integrated Action For Climate, Nature And People

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Abu Dhabi,October 2025: The second day of the IUCN World Conservation Congress 2025 shifted the focus from ambition to action, mobilising business leadership for nature, advancing integrated delivery of the SDGs, and championing community-driven conservation. Hosted by the United Arab Emirates and co-organised by the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE) and the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD), the Congress, which runs from 9 to 15 October, welcomes more than 10,000 delegates across its Members' Assembly, Forum and Exhibition.

At the heart of the Congress venue, the UAE Pavilion continued to serve as a dynamic platform for knowledge exchange and partnership building, reflecting the nation's enduring bond with nature. Day Two programming spotlighted the UAE's cross-sector innovation in climate adaptation, freshwater resilience, and marine biodiversity. Sessions such as Nature Without Borders: Bridging the UAE and Asia-Pacific for Climate and Disaster Resilience, attended by HE Mohammed Ahmed Al Bowardi, Vice Chairman of EAD Board of Directors and Chairman of EAD's Executive Committee, highlighted the Building Climate Resilient Programme, a bold new regional initiative incubated in the UAE by Emirates Nature–WWF and leading Asia-Pacific experts.

The launch of the World Bank report 'Continental Drying: A Threat to Our Common Future', hosted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA), underscored the UAE's convening power in connecting regions facing similar environmental challenges.

Among the day's most engaging sessions, Thriving Against the Odds: Marine Megafauna Conservation in Extreme Environments highlighted EAD's leadership in monitoring and protecting key species such as dugongs, sea snakes, sea turtles and cetaceans in Abu Dhabi's coastal waters-ecosystems uniquely challenged by high salinity, temperature and eutrophication. The session also explored rescue and rehabilitation programmes for marine species and the restoration of seagrass meadows, a vital food source for dugongs. Later in the evening, Designing Resilient Cities: Integrating Nature, People and Innovation and Framing the Global Freshwater Challenge for Arid and Water-Scarce Regions emphasised the UAE's holistic approach to sustainability-bridging urban design, data-driven conservation and environmental governance to advance resilient futures for both people and planet.

The UAE's participation at the Congress underscores its leadership in global conservation diplomacy. Emirati experts, youth delegates, and partner organisations are engaging in sessions on climate-resilient ecosystems, marine protection, and biodiversity financing. Led by MOCCAE and the EAD, the host nation is showcasing national achievements such as milestone restoration projects, advances in blue-carbon research, and the rewilding of iconic desert species. The EAD also hosted a youth session titled the invisible thread: 'Mentorship and collaboration across generations', featuring Sheikha Osha Bint Mohamed Al Nahyan, young inventor and International Greenwich Olympiad winner.

Together, these efforts demonstrate how the UAE links ecological restoration with economic opportunity and invites the world to unite with nature for the wellbeing of all life.

A highlight of the day was the opening of the IUCN Business Summit at ADNEC, which brought together CEOs and senior business leaders to embed nature in corporate decision-making and accelerate investment in nature-positive economies. Day Two also marked the culmination of the three-day World Summit of Indigenous Peoples and Nature, recognising the central role of Indigenous leadership and traditional knowledge in achieving global conservation outcomes.

In the afternoon, a high-level Nature, Climate and People Nexus Panel, led by the UAE Global SDG Council and chaired by representatives of four interconnected SDGs, explored actionable pathways linking freshwater, marine, terrestrial and climate priorities. Co-sponsored by the UAE SDG Secretariat and EAD, the session underscored how integrated governance is essential to achieving real-world progress toward the 2030 targets.

Forum plenaries explored how equity, innovation and financing can shape a resilient, nature-positive future, while sessions across the Learning Zones highlighted advances in green finance, restoration technology and inclusive conservation leadership.

Youth leadership was another thread of the day, with sessions spotlighting green jobs and community action as the next frontier of conservation engagement.

Her Excellency Dr Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, UAE Minister of Climate Change and Environment, said:“Today demonstrated how integrated governance across government, business and communities turns commitments into measurable outcomes. The UAE's model links climate and nature action with food, water, health and jobs so that progress for people and planet advances together.”

Her Excellency Razan Al Mubarak, President of IUCN, added:“The Business Summit's call to mainstream nature into financial and strategic decisions, alongside the Indigenous Summit's appeal to elevate traditional knowledge, shows the inclusive leadership needed to achieve the Kunming–Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework.”

Her Excellency Dr Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri, Secretary-General of the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, IUCN Councillor for West Asia and Vice Chair of the Global Council on SDG 14, concluded:“From the SDG Nexus Panel to community-led sessions in the pavilions, Day Two affirmed Abu Dhabi's role as a platform where solutions are co-created, grounded in science, informed by culture and scaled through partnerships.”

The day concluded with a reception at the British Embassy in the UAE, celebrating joint conservation initiatives between EAD and the Zoological Society of London (ZSL) and reinforcing the importance of international partnerships.

As the Congress moves into its third day, the momentum continues to build around inclusive conservation and measurable impact. Delegates will turn their focus to scaling up ocean resilience, green finance and youth engagement, further reinforcing Abu Dhabi's position as a global hub for nature diplomacy and collaborative climate action.

About the IUCN World Conservation Congress:

Held every four years, the IUCN World Conservation Congress is one of the largest gatherings of nature conservation experts, leaders and decision-makers from government, civil society, Indigenous Peoples, business, and academia in the world. The event is the democratic forum for the global conservation community to express its views and decide and act on the latest in conservation science, practice and policy – shaping the global conservation and sustainable development agendas for decades to come. Congress is also one of the largest marketplaces for scientists, policy experts, business leaders and professionals from around the globe to share their experience, expertise, and latest research.

About MOCCAE:

Since its founding, the United Arab Emirates has prioritised agriculture and food security as fundamental elements of its environmental and development agenda. In 1972, the UAE established the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries to promote and protect agricultural, livestock, and fisheries resources, thereby enhancing the nation's food security. In February 2006, the responsibilities of this ministry were transferred to the newly formed Ministry of Environment and Water, which assumed all its functions and was additionally tasked with the preservation and development of the UAE's natural environment. In February 2016, the ministry was renamed the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment following a ministerial restructuring, reflecting the expansion of its mandate to include climate change-related responsibilities.

The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment leads the UAE's efforts in confronting climate change by promoting adaptation strategies, reducing emissions, and transforming key sectors in collaboration with relevant stakeholders. Its goal is to achieve the UAE's Net Zero by 2050 target while fulfilling the nation's international climate and environmental commitments.

Additionally, the Ministry fosters global partnerships and cooperation initiatives to advance collective climate and environmental action. The Ministry's vision is to fulfil the objectives of the National Food Security Strategy, positioning the UAE as the top nation in the Global Food Security Index by 2051. This goal is being pursued through the advancement of modern agriculture, support for farmers, optimised use of livestock and fisheries resources to enhance local food production, and the transition towards sustainable, climate-smart food systems. The Ministry advances climate and environmental sustainability in the UAE by developing innovative policies and legislation that promote the adoption of modern technologies across various related sectors.

The Ministry is actively working to protect biodiversity and conserve natural ecosystems by implementing the National Biodiversity Strategy 2031, while also addressing land degradation by executing the National Strategy to Combat Desertification 2030. The Ministry is committed to strengthening biosecurity, promoting the circular economy, and fostering sustainable communities in the UAE. It also seeks to engage the business sector, private enterprises, and the wider community-including UAE nationals and residents-in advancing the nation's vision of a sustainable future for all.

About Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi EAD:

Established in 1996, the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) is committed to protecting and enhancing air quality, groundwater as well as the biodiversity of our desert and marine ecosystem. By partnering with other government entities, the private sector, NGOs and global environmental agencies, we embrace international best practice, innovation and hard work to institute effective policy measures. We seek to raise environmental awareness, facilitate sustainable development and ensure environmental issues remain one of the top priorities of our national agenda.

About IUCN:

IUCN is a membership Union composed of both government and civil society organisations. It harnesses the experience, resources and reach of its more than 1,400 Member organisations and the input of more than 17,000 experts. IUCN is the global authority on the status of the natural world and the measures needed to safeguard it.