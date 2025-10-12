Bitcoin Revisits Golden Cross: Experts Forecast Potential Massive Surge



Bitcoin is testing the“golden cross,” a bullish pattern historically leading to substantial gains.

Analysts warn Bitcoin must stay above $110,000 to sustain its current cycle and avoid a potential downturn.

Market volatility spikes amid geopolitical tensions, with increased investor caution observed in traditional and crypto markets. Institutional interest remains active, exemplified by Luxembourg's sovereign wealth fund investing in Bitcoin ETFs.

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Cryptocurrency markets are currently navigating significant technical signals and geopolitical developments. Bitcoin is retesting the historically bullish“golden cross,” potentially signaling another rally, while macroeconomic factors and major policy announcements, including US-China trade tensions, continue to influence prices. Analysts are closely watching key support levels and market volatility indicators, offering insights into the short-term outlook for Bitcoin , Ethereum , and broader crypto markets amid ongoing regulatory and geopolitical shifts.

Bitcoin is currently retesting the“golden cross,” a key bullish technical indicator that has historically preceded significant upward movements. The pattern occurs when the short-term moving average crosses above the long-term moving average, signaling a shift in market momentum from bearish to bullish. Crypto analyst Mister Crypto highlighted in a recent post that previous golden crosses for Bitcoin led to gains of 2,200% in 2017 and 1,190% in 2020. With Bitcoin nearing $110,000, the analyst suggests that holding above this level could trigger another rapid price surge in the coming weeks.

Bitcoin retests golden cross. Source: Mister Crypto

Bitcoin must maintain $110,000 or cycle could end: Analyst

Market sentiment remains cautious as crypto analyst Mac noted that Bitcoin needs to hold the $110,000 level to avoid signaling the end of its current bullish cycle. He pointed out that the 4-hour Money Flow Index (MFI) is“deeply oversold,” implying a potential short-term bounce. However, Mac anticipates only modest upward price action next week, emphasizing that a decisive move above key levels is critical for sustained gains.

Bitcoin needs to maintain $110,000 level. Source: Mac

Meanwhile, retail and institutional sentiment is influenced by broader macroeconomic factors. Fundstrat co-founder Tom Lee highlighted that the recent stock market pullback might be overdue, noting that the S&P 500 has risen by 36% since April. He pointed to a spike in the VIX volatility index, indicating increased market nervousness and a potential near-term bottom, often seen when investors hedge against risk rather than liquidate assets entirely. Lee expressed cautious optimism about short-term market stability, suggesting that the odds of higher prices within the next week remain favorable.

Overall, the current landscape underscores a mix of technical signals and macroeconomic tensions shaping the outlook for cryptocurrencies, especially Bitcoin, amid ongoing debates around regulation, market stability, and institutional participation.

Crypto Investing Risk Warning

Crypto assets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk. Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest.