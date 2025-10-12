Azerbaijan Strengthens Ties With Mexico And Peru Through Diplomacy And Dialogue

Within the framework of close relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and Mexico, Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Mexico, His Excellency Mammad Talibov, delivered a distinguished keynote lecture on the history of the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict, with a particular focus on the 44-Day Patriotic War of 2020 and the restoration of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and sovereignty.

The conference, held on October 3, 2025, before professors and students at the Tecnológico de Monterrey, centered on key strategic themes that promote regional peace in the South Caucasus. Ambassador Talibov emphasized that the remarkable results of the 44-Day Patriotic War were achieved in accordance with international law and United Nations resolutions.

Ambassador Talibov, who also serves as Azerbaijan's non-resident ambassador to Costa Rica, Colombia, Peru, Guatemala, Honduras, and Panama, highlighted Azerbaijan's post-war reconstruction efforts under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev. He underscored the nation's commitment to restoring its territorial integrity and sovereignty, while promoting stability and cooperation across the South Caucasus.

In his address, Ambassador Talibov reviewed the historical background of the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict, focusing on the new geopolitical realities in the South Caucasus, Azerbaijan's peace agenda, and initiatives aimed at ensuring regional stability and economic cooperation, which also benefit the European Union.

He further noted Azerbaijan's growing geostrategic importance in Eurasia and Baku's ongoing economic development. Azerbaijan continues to play a crucial role in major strategic energy projects and land transport corridors that are essential for trade between Europe and Asia, as well as for ensuring global energy and food security.

Under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan has strengthened its geopolitical relevance, emerging as a key transport hub along the Middle Corridor. The country's active participation in global organizations such as the United Nations, the Non-Aligned Movement, and the Organization of Turkic States, alongside its leadership of COP29, represents the cornerstone of its foreign policy.

Ambassador Talibov also outlined Azerbaijan's future development strategies in digital transformation, renewable energy, the green economy, and technology, as well as programs for reconstruction and the return of former internally displaced persons to the liberated territories.

The lecture concluded with an interactive Q&A session, during which participants discussed Azerbaijan's strategic outlook and its growing leadership role in regional and international cooperation. In recent years, Azerbaijan's proactive diplomacy has focused on strengthening bilateral economic and cultural ties with Latin American countries, particularly Colombia, Costa Rica, Panama, Mexico, and Guatemala.

In parallel diplomatic developments, on September 3–4, 2025, Azerbaijan's Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov paid an official visit to the Republic of Peru. According to the Press Service of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the first round of political consultations between the foreign ministries of both countries took place in Lima.

The Azerbaijani delegation was led by Deputy Minister Elnur Mammadov, while the Peruvian side was headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Félix Ricardo Denegri Boza. During the consultations, both sides discussed the current state and future prospects of bilateral cooperation in political, economic, energy, cultural, and tourism fields, emphasizing the importance of establishing a contractual and legal framework to advance these relations.

As reported by AZERTAC, the State News Agency of Azerbaijan, the two countries exchanged information on existing economic and trade opportunities and expressed mutual support for joint initiatives.

During his visit, Deputy Minister Mammadov also met with José Enrique Jeri, President of the Peruvian Congress and Chairman of the Peru-Azerbaijan Parliamentary Friendship Group. Both parties exchanged views on strengthening interparliamentary relations and highlighted the importance of bilateral and multilateral cooperation.

Additionally, Deputy Minister Mammadov held talks with Elmer Schialer Salcedo, Peru's Minister of Foreign Affairs. Minister Salcedo expressed Peru's interest in enhancing bilateral relations with Azerbaijan and voiced his hope that the inaugural political consultations would serve as a platform for expanding cooperation in multiple areas.

In Lima, Deputy Minister Mammadov gave several interviews to Ricardo Sánchez Serra, correspondent for Peru's leading daily La Razón and Vice President of the College of Journalists of Peru. He also spoke to official media outlets El Peruano and the state news agency Andina.

As part of his visit, Mammadov delivered a lecture at the National University of San Marcos, one of the oldest and most prestigious higher education institutions in the Americas, where he presented Azerbaijan's foreign policy priorities in detail and answered questions from the audience.

Given the economic capacities of Mexico (GDP: US$1.8 trillion) and Peru (GDP: US$289 billion), both countries increasingly view Baku as a model of strong economic and industrial growth. Consequently, bilateral cooperation with Azerbaijan is expected to continue expanding, fostering greater trade and political alignment between the regions.

Azerbaijan's growing geostrategic role and leadership in multilateral diplomacy will further advance economic partnerships and political cooperation between Mexico, Peru, and the dynamic government of Azerbaijan.

The views and opinions expressed by guest columnists in their op-eds may differ from and do not necessarily reflect the views of the editorial staff.