Russia Says It Shot Down Over Seventy Ukrainian Drones

2025-10-12 07:50:50
(MENAFN) Russian forces have destroyed 72 Ukrainian drones and multiple Western-supplied weapons in the last 24 hours, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Sunday, amid intensifying cross-border hostilities.

In a statement, the ministry confirmed that air defense systems successfully intercepted “nine U.S.-made HIMARS rockets, one Neptune long-range cruise missile, and 72 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).”

Meanwhile, the Belgorod Region, situated near the border with Ukraine, has been the focal point of heavy aerial assaults, according to its governor Vyacheslav Gladkov.

“The region continued to face heavy drone attacks over the past day,” Gladkov said, noting Ukrainian forces had launched around 130 drones across 12 municipal districts. The barrage killed one civilian and injured three others.

Gladkov further stated that Ukrainian fire struck 52 settlements during the same period. “At least 34 projectiles were launched, and 129 UAV attacks were recorded, with 45 of the drones shot down or neutralized over the region,” he said.

No Ukrainian response to the claims was immediately available.

