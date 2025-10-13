Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Pulp & Paper Chronicle Emerges as Premier Global Platform for Pulp, Paper & Packaging News and Insights

2025-10-13 07:09:14

(MENAFNEditorial) Bengaluru, India — Pulp & Paper Chronicle has officially debuted as a dedicated digital media platform offering timely news, in-depth analysis, executive perspectives, and market insights across the global pulp, paper, and packaging industries.

With the pulp and paper sector undergoing rapid technological, regulatory, and market shifts, Pulp & Paper Chronicle bridges the information gap by delivering:

Daily news coverage — global developments, mergers & acquisitions, supply chain updates

Market & trend analyses — data-driven insights on demand, trade, raw material costs, and innovations

Executive & thought leadership — interviews and guest articles from industry experts

Regional focus — special coverage of emerging markets, particularly in Asia, Africa, and Latin America

Newsletter & subscriber services — regular dispatches of curated content for professionals

“Our vision is to be the go-to intelligence hub for industry leaders, researchers, policymakers, and investors in the pulp & paper ecosystem globally,” said Jino John, Founder and Managing Director of Pulp & Paper Chronicle. “We aim to deliver high-quality, unbiased content that empowers decision-making in this complex sector.”

Key Highlights & Differentiators

Independent & global: no corporate affiliations or product bias; truly global reporting

Deep specialization: coverage spans upstream (wood, pulp, fibers), midstream (paper, board, packaging), and downstream (recycling, consumer goods)

Editorial rigor: data verification, expert peer review, and original reporting

Multichannel presence: website, newsletters, and social media (LinkedIn, X/Twitter) to engage a global audience

Partnerships & contributions: collaborations with industry associations, research houses, and academic institutions

Target Users & Benefits

Pulp & Paper Chronicle is tailored for:

Executives and decision makers seeking market intelligence

Investors and financial analysts tracking the pulp/paper value chain

Researchers, academics, and consultants

Suppliers, manufacturers, packaging firms, and recyclers

Policymakers, trade bodies, and regulators

About Pulp & Paper Chronicle

Pulp & Paper Chronicle is a digital media platform providing news, insights, and expert perspectives for the global pulp, paper, and packaging industries. Based in Bengaluru, India, the Chronicle connects stakeholders across regions with credible, actionable content.


For media inquiries, interviews, or contributions, please contact:
Jino John
Founder & Managing Director

📞 +919008065436

