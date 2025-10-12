Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
UAE Condoles With Qatar Over Demise Of Amiri Diwan Personnel


2025-10-12 07:02:51
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ABU DHABI, Oct 12 (KUNA) -- The United Arab Emirates offered its condolences to Qatar on the demise of three Qatari Amiri Diwan personnel and the injury of others in a traffic accident in Sharm El-Sheikh Egypt.
A statement by the Foreign Ministry on Sunday, affirmed the UAE's support to Qatar and offered their sincere condolences to the families of the deceased, and to the Qatari leadership and wished those injured a speedy recovery. (end)
