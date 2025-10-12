403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
UAE Condoles With Qatar Over Demise Of Amiri Diwan Personnel
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ABU DHABI, Oct 12 (KUNA) -- The United Arab Emirates offered its condolences to Qatar on the demise of three Qatari Amiri Diwan personnel and the injury of others in a traffic accident in Sharm El-Sheikh Egypt.
A statement by the Foreign Ministry on Sunday, affirmed the UAE's support to Qatar and offered their sincere condolences to the families of the deceased, and to the Qatari leadership and wished those injured a speedy recovery. (end)
skm
A statement by the Foreign Ministry on Sunday, affirmed the UAE's support to Qatar and offered their sincere condolences to the families of the deceased, and to the Qatari leadership and wished those injured a speedy recovery. (end)
skm
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Tria Raises $12M To Be The Leading Self-Custodial Neobank And Payments Infrastructure For Humans And AI.
- Primexbt Launches Apple Pay For Seamless Deposits On Mobile
- VUBE Exchange Announces Unified Account Integration Across VUBE Pro, VUBE Plus, And VUBE Max
- Rome Launches Its Genesis NFT Collection“Imperia” On Magic Eden Launchpad
- Cregis At TOKEN2049 Singapore 2025: Unlocking The Next Frontier Of Adoption
- Pepeto Highlights $6.8M Presale Amid Ethereum's Price Moves And Opportunities
- FXIFY Partners With Alchemy Markets To Enable Users To Trade On The Tradingview Platform
CommentsNo comment