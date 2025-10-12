War 2, Kantara To Saiyaara: Top 10 Most-Watched Movies Trending On Netflix

Netflix continues to be a top choice for home entertainment, with fresh releases each week. Here's a look at the 10 most-watched films currently trending on the platform and drawing viewer attention.

Starring Hrithik Roshan, Jr. NTR, and Kiara Advani, this high-octane spy action drama is trending at number one in both Hindi and Tamil on Netflix. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film continues to captivate audiences with its intense performances and gripping storyline.

This 2022 action thriller by Rishab Shetty is making waves again, with its Hindi version now trending at number two on Netflix. Directed and headlined by Shetty himself, the film continues to draw strong viewership.

This animated film, produced by South Indian studio Kleem Productions and presented by Hombale Films, is currently trending at number three on Netflix. Directed by Ashwin Kumar, the movie has captivated viewers with its unique storytelling and visuals.

This psychological thriller is trending at number four on Netflix. Directed by Simon Stone, the British film features Keira Knightley and Guy Pearce in prominent roles, drawing viewers in with its intense plot and strong performances.

The Telugu version of the spy action thriller War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji, is trending at number five. Starring Hrithik Roshan, Jr. NTR, and Kiara Advani, the film continues to draw audiences on Netflix.

Directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, this comedy film stars Ajay Devgn, Mrunal Thakur, and Ravi Kishan. It is currently trending at the sixth spot on Netflix.

Starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri, this romantic drama directed by Shazia Iqbal is trending at number seven on Netflix.

This romantic musical drama is still a fan favorite and is trending at number eight. Directed by Mohit Suri, the film stars Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in lead roles.

The comedy thriller 'Inspector Jende' is trending at ninth place. Directed by Chinmay Mandlekar, the film stars Manoj Bajpayee, Jim Sarbh, Sachin Khedekar, and Girija Oak.

This is a Malayalam romantic comedy directed by Althaf Salim. Trending at the 10th spot, it stars Fahadh Faasil, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Revathi Pillai, and Dhyan Sreenivasan.