Inception's Seven AI Solutions Now On Azure Marketplace

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Abu Dhabi – Inception, the AI division of G42, has made seven of its domain-specific enterprise products available through Microsoft Azure Marketplace, looking to streamline global access to its scalable, enterprise-grade AI tools.

The suite includes: ExecEdge, which automates executive meeting workflows and connects with Microsoft 365; Genius for business strategy research and reporting; Alpha to analyse unstructured data for investment decisions; Business Procurement for supplier discovery, contract sourcing and regulatory compliance; Business Process, a no-code platform for designing and deploying AI agents to optimise workflows; Business Productivity, which offers prebuilt, automated workflows to accelerate day-to-day tasks; and Business Customer Experience, which enables personalised support across chat, voice, avatars and web.

Corporate leaders at G42 say that making these tools available on Azure Marketplace is a step toward enabling adoption of AI at enterprise scale, reducing deployment barriers, and meeting regulatory and security needs. The offering builds on G42's broader partnership with Microsoft, which includes investment in the Jais Arabic large language model and earlier moves to create sovereign cloud offerings in the UAE.

Analysts note that moving domain-specific AI tools into a major cloud marketplace plays to growing demand among enterprises to adopt generative and agentic AI without building extensive infrastructure in-house. Risks include ensuring that tools meet compliance and security standards in different jurisdictions, particularly for sensitive data, and that deployment does not exacerbate bias or ethical concerns in AI decision-making.

Azure's infrastructure promises reliability and scalability for Inception's tools, especially for clients in sectors needing regulatory oversight, such as finance, healthcare and government. The presence of no-code platforms among the offerings suggests an effort to democratise AI usage within organisations without deep technical teams.

Internal feedback from early customers underscores the value of integrating with existing cloud and productivity tools. In particular, the capability of products like ExecEdge and Business Process to tie into Microsoft 365 and other systems is seen as enhancing speed of adoption and reducing friction.

