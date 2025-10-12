Proton Mail Delivers Major Overhaul With Speed And Offline Capabilities

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Proton has rolled out a sweeping revamp of its mobile email application for Android and iOS, boosting performance significantly while introducing full offline functionality and unifying the user experience across platforms. The redesign aims to position Proton Mail as a more competitive and responsive alternative in encrypted email.

Under the update, the apps now allow users to read, compose and organise emails without network connectivity, syncing changes automatically when a connection is reestablished. The move toward full offline mode marks a milestone in Proton's efforts to blend privacy with usability. The new interface places the“Compose” button at the bottom of the screen for easier access, and the overall layout is cleaner and more intuitive.

Proton claims that day-to-day operations such as scrolling through the inbox, archiving messages, and replying now feel“twice as fast” as in the prior version. To facilitate this, the new mobile apps are built on a largely shared code base-reportedly about 80 per cent common between Android and iOS-written in Rust. This shared architecture is expected to reduce development duplication and accelerate feature rollout across both platforms.

One key change is that Android users now gain feature parity with iOS counterparts: features like snoozing emails and scheduling outbound messages, once limited to iOS, are now available on Android. Proton has also overhauled the settings interface, adding more granular control over spam, filters, labels, and security keys.

Despite strong praise for its speed and feature enhancements, the update is not without its caveats. Some users have noticed that settings pages load more slowly, likely due to the sync between app and server. Others on discussion forums have questioned whether advanced search for offline-stored emails and better integration with custom filters will be added over time.

The rollout is being staged gradually. On iOS, users can force an update via the App Store, while Android users will begin receiving the new version in waves via the Play Store. Proton's product leads say the overhaul serves as a foundation for enhancements to other apps, including Proton's upcoming calendar offering.

