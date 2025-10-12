Maxus D90 Max Available At Auto Class Cars Showroom

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: The Maxus D90 Max is the premium sporty cutting-edge vehicle that is designed to enhance the power and precision of the driving experience. With its advanced technology and superior engineering, this model offers unmatched performance capabilities for navigating any terrain with ease.

Customers can explore the Maxus D90 Max and the full line up of Maxus vehicles at Auto Class Cars showroom on Salwa Road in Doha. With Maximum torque up to 500 Nm and a maximum power of 160 kW, the Maxus D90 Max is equipped with 2.0T Diesel Dual Supercharge Engine that gives powerful performance and fuel economy of up to 8%, or 9.1 liters per 100Km.

The 8-speed ZF transmission in the Maxus D90 Max both, increasing fuel efficiency by over 10 percent and delivering smoother acceleration and ride with improving fuel efficiency and enhancing performance. This precision-engineered transmission shifts through all 8 gears quickly and efficiently, promising a comfortable and responsive driving experience.

The vehicle is an off-road warrior that conquer any terrain. It is equipped with the new ATS2.0 all-terrain system offering adaptability to 10 fixed terrain modes and 2 combination modes for unrivaled off-road performance. Utilize the“Differential locks” feature for enhanced traction and the creep mode to maintain precise control on non-paved roads.

With a unique and attractive design that combines SUVs and off-road vehicles, the Maxus D90 Max offers a different and modern driving experience. The unique compact design allows you to experience all terrain while providing a smooth ride on normal roads.

Striking led hi-tech headlights are sharp eyes that make the car head look more sporty, and farther irradiation distance, low power and heat, energy saving and environmental protection, and long service life. The LED taillights in the Maxus D90 Max feature a modern design combined with a sporty character that extends along the rear fascia of the car, providing bright and clear lighting.

Luxury and elegance meet in the interior design of the Maxus D90 Max. From the leather seats to the chrome accents and ambient lighting, every element has been carefully designed to create a luxurious and practical interior with huge space for passengers and additional storage spaces.

The Maxus D90 Max is equipped with a modern 12.3-inch floating smart touch screen. This high-resolution display allows easy access to all vehicle features and functions, enhances the driving experience and keeps the driver connected and in control. It features a stylish and modern design that makes it easy to access and adjust various functions with the push of a button. It also makes it easy to change driving modes according to different terrains easily, as well as access to adjusting the car's interior climate.

The Maxus D90 Max has been rated with five stars in the ANCAP safety rating, which is used to evaluate the safety of vehicles based on their performance in crash tests. Always feel peace of mind as the Maxus D90 Max meets the highest standards of collision protection and accident prevention because your safety is always a top priority.

The Maxus D90 Max provides ample space for third-row passengers with an advanced air conditioning system with multiple options, making it effective for smooth airflow that ensures the comfort of all passengers.