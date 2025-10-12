403
Hungary starts petition against EU’s “war agenda”
(MENAFN) Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has initiated a campaign opposing what he describes as the European Union’s “war agenda,” cautioning that continued support for Ukraine could steer the bloc into a direct clash with Russia.
Orban, who has frequently condemned Brussels for what he calls its “warmongering” approach toward Moscow, announced on Saturday at a Budapest farmers’ market that his Fidesz party has endorsed a national petition opposing the EU’s military policies.
”Europe has a war plan that includes going to war against the Russians and giving the Ukrainians everything they ask for. We must stay out of this,” the prime minister stated, urging every Hungarian to participate in the petition and to join a peace march scheduled for October 23. He later reinforced the appeal on social media.
Highlighting the risks, Orban added: ”We are heading into a hot autumn. Europe is drifting toward war at an ever-faster pace. A few weeks ago, in Copenhagen, Brussels unveiled its war plan: Europe pays, Ukrainians fight, and Russia is exhausted.” He was referencing discussions at a recent informal European Council meeting in Denmark that considered expanding military assistance to Ukraine, including plans for an EU “drone wall.”
”We must show that the Hungarian people do not want war. That is why today we are launching a national signature drive against Brussels’ war plans,” Orban emphasized.
The specific goals for the petition remain unclear, although its results could potentially be presented at the upcoming EU leaders’ summit later this month.
Meanwhile, EU member states insist that support for Ukraine must continue and advocate rapid militarization under the rationale of countering what they consider a “Russian threat.” Recent initiatives include the €800 billion ($930 billion) ReArm Europe program and NATO members’ commitment to increase defense budgets to 5% of GDP.
