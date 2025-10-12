Azbil To Showcase Tech-Driven Solutions As Gold Sponsor At Data Centre World Asia 2025
|Event
|Data Centre World Asia 2025
|Dates
|Wednesday, October 8 and Thursday, October 9, 2025
|Location
|Marina Bay Sands, Singapore, Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Basement 2, Hall E, Stand F90
|Registration
|
(Free registration for Visitor Pass)
|Product Showcase
| Building Automation
Intelligent Building Management System
|Speaking Session
| Presentation Title:
Enhancing Data Center Cooling Efficiency: Chiller Plant Optimization Meets Digital Twin InnovationsDate: 8 Oct 2025
Time: 12:00 – 12:20 (SG Time)
Venue: Critical Infrastructure Theatre, Hall F, Basement 2, Sands Expo and Convention Centre
For details, please visit the following website.
