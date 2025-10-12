Azbil To Showcase Tech-Driven Solutions As Gold Sponsor At Data Centre World Asia 2025

As a leading company in the automation industry, Azbil aims to strengthen its connections with key decision makers and showcase its technology-driven solutions to help data centers across Asia enhance safety, efficiency, and sustainability of their operations. Azbil's regional team will demonstrate a proactive, data-driven approach to operational efficiency and performance optimization of data centers.

Highlights include its innovative Building Automation solutions and specialized services, an intelligent building management system (IBMS), and a chiller plant digital twin that uses AI analytics to achieve improved Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) and stable operations.

Event overview