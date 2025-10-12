UAE Becomes Testing Ground For BYD's 1MW Flash Charging Rollout

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

A UAE unveiling today brought BYD's Megawatt Flash Charging system to public attention in partnership with Al-Futtaim, promising a vehicle charging speed that aims to rival petrol refuelling. The pilot is expected to add up to 400 km of range in five minutes under ideal conditions, with the infrastructure rollout to begin across selected locations in the Emirates.

The technology is part of BYD's Super e-Platform, leveraging a 1,000-volt, 1,000-amp architecture and a 10C-rate“Flash Charging Battery” that slash internal resistance and enhance ion mobility in the cell. BYD asserts the result is the world's highest mass-market charging benchmark-for example, 1 s of charge could yield approximately 2 km of range. Liquid cooling in the terminal system supports an output up to 1,360 kW.

At the UAE demonstration, Al-Futtaim's electric mobility arm displayed the flash charger to media and industry stakeholders, emphasising the alignment with the country's Net Zero by 2050 agenda. Lucas Bellieud, Managing Director of Al-Futtaim Electric Mobility, said the system makes“charging as quick as refuelling,” removing one of the major barriers to EV adoption in the region.

Stella Li, Executive Vice President of BYD, reaffirmed that the system offers instantaneous charging rates of 2 km per second, supporting 400 km of range per session under peak conditions. She noted that while the connector system is designed to be universal, not all EVs may be capable of handling the full power output.

The announcement comes as BYD plans to deploy more than 600 flash-charging stations across the Middle East by end-2026, with some designated for the UAE. The company is negotiating with infrastructure providers on grid access and site selection to support the high power demands.

Global deployment is already underway: BYD has announced plans to build 15,000 one-megawatt chargers, collaborating with firms such as Xiaoju Charging. In China, BYD has begun introducing the technology at a small number of locations, scaling an ultrafast network to support its new Han L and Tang L models.

The vehicle integration challenge remains significant. Only EVs built on the Super e-Platform can fully harness the infrastructure's speed. Legacy EVs and those with lower voltage systems may be limited to slower charging modes. Critics point out that battery stress under constant ultra-fast charging, thermal management, and grid capacity constraints may limit real-world gains.

The cost of deploying high-power stations is substantially higher per site than traditional fast charging. Site acquisition, high-capacity grid upgrades, cooling infrastructure, and safety systems all raise initial capital requirements. Even in the UAE, ensuring sufficient power supply and permitting for such installations may slow rollout timelines.

Yet market sentiment suggests a strong boost for EV adoption in the Emirates and the Gulf. Al-Futtaim's Hasan Nergiz pointed out that charging infrastructure is a key bottleneck, and that BYD's push complements their broader plan to sell more new-energy vehicles in the region. The model portfolio already includes the SEAL, SONG PLUS and QIN PLUS lines, with growing consumer interest in the Han and Tang models as they adopt flash charging.

