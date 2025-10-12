403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
India sends Buddha remains to Russia to boost cultural ties
(MENAFN) On Saturday, India transported the sacred Kapilavastu Relics—believed to contain the remains of Buddha Shakyamuni, the founder of Buddhism—to Russia’s Republic of Kalmykia via a special Air Force flight. The relics will be on display in the regional capital, Elista, for a week, marking a significant step in fostering cultural and spiritual connections between the two nations.
The exhibition is part of a cultural initiative organized jointly by India’s Ministry of Culture, the International Buddhist Confederation, the National Museum of India, and the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts, according to reports.
The Indian delegation was led by Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and included the 43rd Sakya Trizin Rinpoche, head of the Sakya Buddhist order, along with scholars and monks. They were welcomed by Batu Khasikov, the head of Kalmykia, and the region’s Buddhist leader, Shajin Lama of Kalmykia, Geshe Tenzin Choidak. India’s ambassador to Russia, Vinay Kumar, also attended the ceremony.
“Elista is one of Russia’s spiritual centers, and this honor from India is a significant event,” Khasikov said. “It reflects the continuing dialogue between our nations based on mutual respect and shared cultural heritage.”
In addition to the relics, India will donate replicas of 16 Buddhist artifacts—including stone statues and bas-reliefs dating from the 2nd to 11th centuries—as well as copies of ancient Sanskrit Buddhist manuscripts. These replicas will become part of the permanent collection at the Palmova Museum.
During the visit, the delegation will also present the Kangyur, a 108-volume collection of Buddhist scriptures in Mongolian, to Kalmyk State University and Troitsky Khurul Monastery.
The visit follows the Third International Buddhist Forum, held last month in Elista under the patronage of President Vladimir Putin. The event drew over 7,000 participants from 35 countries, including India, Nepal, China, Bangladesh, and several others.
The exhibition is part of a cultural initiative organized jointly by India’s Ministry of Culture, the International Buddhist Confederation, the National Museum of India, and the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts, according to reports.
The Indian delegation was led by Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and included the 43rd Sakya Trizin Rinpoche, head of the Sakya Buddhist order, along with scholars and monks. They were welcomed by Batu Khasikov, the head of Kalmykia, and the region’s Buddhist leader, Shajin Lama of Kalmykia, Geshe Tenzin Choidak. India’s ambassador to Russia, Vinay Kumar, also attended the ceremony.
“Elista is one of Russia’s spiritual centers, and this honor from India is a significant event,” Khasikov said. “It reflects the continuing dialogue between our nations based on mutual respect and shared cultural heritage.”
In addition to the relics, India will donate replicas of 16 Buddhist artifacts—including stone statues and bas-reliefs dating from the 2nd to 11th centuries—as well as copies of ancient Sanskrit Buddhist manuscripts. These replicas will become part of the permanent collection at the Palmova Museum.
During the visit, the delegation will also present the Kangyur, a 108-volume collection of Buddhist scriptures in Mongolian, to Kalmyk State University and Troitsky Khurul Monastery.
The visit follows the Third International Buddhist Forum, held last month in Elista under the patronage of President Vladimir Putin. The event drew over 7,000 participants from 35 countries, including India, Nepal, China, Bangladesh, and several others.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Tria Raises $12M To Be The Leading Self-Custodial Neobank And Payments Infrastructure For Humans And AI.
- Primexbt Launches Apple Pay For Seamless Deposits On Mobile
- VUBE Exchange Announces Unified Account Integration Across VUBE Pro, VUBE Plus, And VUBE Max
- Rome Launches Its Genesis NFT Collection“Imperia” On Magic Eden Launchpad
- Cregis At TOKEN2049 Singapore 2025: Unlocking The Next Frontier Of Adoption
- Pepeto Highlights $6.8M Presale Amid Ethereum's Price Moves And Opportunities
- FXIFY Partners With Alchemy Markets To Enable Users To Trade On The Tradingview Platform
CommentsNo comment