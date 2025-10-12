EA Enters Private Hands In Historic $55 Billion Deal

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Electronic Arts, creator of blockbuster franchises like“Battlefield” and“Madden NFL,” has agreed to be acquired by a consortium led by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, private equity firm Silver Lake, and Jared Kushner's Affinity Partners, in what would be the largest leveraged buyout in history. Under the terms, EA shareholders will receive $210 per share in cash, valuing the company at roughly $55 billion. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of fiscal 2027, pending regulatory and shareholder approvals.

The consortium will deploy approximately $36 billion in equity-incorporating PIF's existing 9.9 percent stake rolled into the deal-and $20 billion in debt financing arranged by JPMorgan Chase. EA's board has already given its approval, and management, including CEO Andrew Wilson, will remain in place after the transaction closes.

Industry observers view the deal as a bold move combining financial ambition and geopolitical calculus. The Saudi PIF has been aggressively expanding its footprint in gaming and entertainment, with past investments in major industry players and esports infrastructure. Some critics argue that the PIF's inward-focused strategy has shifted lately toward global assets-a reversal of earlier priorities. The involvement of Jared Kushner's Affinity Partners adds political intrigue, given his ties to Saudi leadership and his prior role in U. S. governance circles.

This takeover eclipses the previous record held by the 2007 acquisition of TXU Energy and marks the largest all-cash sponsor take-private investment on record. Analysts caution that the $20 billion debt load could strain EA's cash flows and place intense pressure on operations to deliver elevated profitability. Even before this deal, EA has faced headwinds: flat growth in key franchises, escalating development costs, and increasing competition from free-to-play models and indie platforms.

See also Saudi Fund Leads Record Game-Industry Buyout

Among those watching closely are EA's developer studios and employees, whose concerns center on equity stripping, cost cuts, and compromises in creative direction under financial pressure. The gaming community has expressed unease, pointing to worries over censorship or content restrictions under new ownership. In statements to staff, Wilson reaffirmed that EA's core values and creative vision would remain intact under the new backing.

Regulatory clearance is unlikely to face major antitrust hurdles, since the deal does not involve merging EA with a direct rival. Still, scrutiny is expected from U. S. national security authorities and investment committees, given the Saudi sovereign investment and Kushner's involvement.

With this transaction, EA will be delisted from public markets, concluding its 36-year history as a public company. The new ownership structure may free EA from the demands of quarterly reporting, enabling decisions with longer-term perspectives-but balancing creative freedom against the burdens of a massive debt commitment will test the resolve of its backers.

Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com . We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.

Notice an issue?