Global Oil Market Hints At Emerging Supply Imbalance

Oil prices are sliding as traders cite mounting unsold Middle Eastern crude and weakening demand from key importers. This shift raises prospects of a global oversupply even as OPEC+ debates its next policy move.

Estimates from trading houses place unsold crude cargoes for November loading in the Middle East between 6 million and 12 million barrels. These volumes represent a departure from usual patterns where discount-seeking buyers quickly absorb surplus cargoes. Market participants point to a combination of subdued Chinese demand and logistical bottlenecks as contributing factors.

Spot premiums on benchmark grades such as Oman, Dubai and Murban have plunged below $2 per barrel, reflecting the discounts sellers are forced to offer to entice buyers. One trading analyst noted that the drop in premiums signals heightened desperation amid a buyer's market for Middle Eastern crude.

China, a traditional backstop for surplus exports, is showing signs of pulling back. In May, China recorded a crude surplus of 1.4 million barrels per day-indicating that imports significantly outpaced refinery throughput. That accumulated surplus suggests refiners are prioritising inventory building over active processing, perhaps in anticipation of future market volatility.

Iran adds another layer of complexity. Tanker-tracking firms estimate that between 23 million and 33 million barrels of Iranian crude are currently held in floating storage. While Iran's oil minister has denied any unsold inventory, satellite and maritime data paint a different picture. Analysts say the discrepancy reflects the country's use of ship-to-ship transfers and“ghost fleet” operations to obscure the origin and movement of crude, especially in shipments headed for China.

These movements coincide with a broader recalibration in OPEC+ strategy. Some member states, notably Iraq, have increased destination-free exports, signalling an intent to saturate markets and regain influence with trading partners. Iraq's shipment of Basrah Medium crude is projected to rise significantly in the coming month, following a period in which pledged output increases by coalition members have lagged deliveries.

Many analysts believe that OPEC+ will proceed cautiously in its production decisions. A sudden output cut might stoke accusations of market manipulation, while continued supply expansion could exacerbate falling price trends. Ahead of its upcoming meeting, the group faces the dilemma of balancing the need to safeguard revenue against the risk of triggering a price collapse.

Meanwhile, U. S. domestic supply is contributing to uncertainty. The Energy Information Administration reports that U. S. output has strengthened marginally, offset by curtailed imports of Russian crude under tightened sanctions. But some industry observers warn that U. S. production may have peaked. One petroleum engineer pointed to a 12 percent decline in output from October 2024 to June 2025, citing state-level data that may undercut EIA projections.

Oil futures reflect growing anxiety. Brent crude and West Texas Intermediate have posted their steepest weekly drops since June, falling over 8 percent in some benchmarks amid concerns that global inventories will build significantly. Traders increasingly view OPEC's next move as critical in determining whether markets stabilise or cede ground to excess supply.

In this environment, floating storage becomes a more active tool. The accumulation of oil held offshore is not just a symptom of imbalance but a way to temporally manage supply pressure. Floating oil reserves enable sellers to delay deliveries until market conditions improve-or until buyers return.

Refiners in Asia and Europe are approaching capacity constraints. Some are cutting processing rates or entering maintenance periods, reducing appetite for new crude. Because many surplus cargoes are being offered on destination-free terms, they face competition across regions-and the lack of clear demand is forcing suppliers to lengthen delivery offers or scale back premiums.

If the pricing squeeze deepens, some producers may respond by cutting output unilaterally. Others might seek to promote further cooperation on coordinated supply restraint, though such moves carry reputational risk if markets judge them as manipulative. Meanwhile, importers in developing markets-particularly in Africa and Southeast Asia-could benefit from cheaper crude. But those gains may not offset pressure on oil-producing economies that rely heavily on export revenue to fund budgets and social programmes.

