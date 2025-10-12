403
Israeli Occupation Drops Grenade In Lebanon, Injures UNIFIL Peacekeeper
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Oct 12 (KUNA) -- The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) stated on Sunday that one of its peacekeepers was "lightly injured" after an Israeli occupation drone dropped a grenade near a UNIFIL post in Kafer Kela, southern Lebanon.
The peacekeepers, the UNIFIL stated, had earlier observed two drones flying over the area before the explosion occurred, noting that this was the second such attack this month targeting UN personnel with explosives launched by Israeli occupation.
"It represents another serious violation of resolution 1701 and a concerning disregard for the safety of peacekeepers implementing their mandate from the Security Council" the statement added.
UNIFIL renewed its call on the Israeli occupation to cease all attacks on or near its personnel, who work to uphold the stability.
The Israeli occupation continues to target Lebanese towns and border areas despite the ceasefire agreement reached last November. (end)
