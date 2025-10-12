Mycentre4ir And World Economic Forum Position ASEAN As Global Voice In The Intelligent Age

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) The Co-Hosted With The World Economic Forum, The Summit Is Set To Launch Regional Initiatives on Sustainable and Safe AI and the Transitioning Industrial Cluster

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 7 October 2025 – The Malaysia Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution (MYCentre4IR) together with the World Economic Forum (WEF) will co-host the Powering the Intelligent Age: Driving Innovation with Southeast Asia and Beyond Summit, taking place on 28 October 2025 at Sasana Kijang, Kuala Lumpur. The Summit marks a key moment under the ASEAN-Malaysia Chairmanship 2025, bringing together policymakers, business leaders, technologists and academics to define how the region will navigate the Intelligent Age through common rules, scalable pilots, and cross-border partnerships.

Innovation will take centre stage as the catalyst to drive growth and collaboration across Southeast Asia and globally. Specifically, the focus will be on advancing shared frameworks for AI governance, clean industrial pathways and inclusive digital growth, ensuring that the region not only adapts to the Intelligent Age but also leads in setting global standards for innovation and cooperation. The Summit's programme is designed to move from high-level perspectives to concrete initiatives, providing both policy direction and practical pathways for implementation.

“Malaysia is proud to advance with our fellow ASEAN nations into the Intelligent Age. Our partnership and joint efforts go beyond technology implementation; we are instead focused on shaping an inclusive and resilient future for the people of ASEAN. Together, through focused efforts on AI governance, clean industry, and energy transition, we are ensuring that innovation uplifts every community and positions our region as a global leader,” said Minister of Digital, YB Gobind Singh Deo.

The Intelligent Age signals a shift beyond the Fourth Industrial Revolution, where AI and converging technologies are reshaping societies, economies and industries in real time. With adoption accelerating and risks already evident, ASEAN is positioning itself as a convener to ensure innovation becomes a driver of inclusive growth, trusted governance and sustainable energy transition.

MYCentre4IR's partnership with the WEF and being part of its global 4IR network adds further avenues for Malaysia to align its digital and energy initiatives with international best practices and frameworks, in turn expanding networks for ASEAN's broader efforts in these areas.

The Summit will also feature high-level participation and showcase regional initiatives. YB Gobind Singh Deo will deliver the Opening Remarks, followed by a Keynote Address by ASEAN Secretariat. The Minister will also join the Leaders Dialogue: Malaysia's AI Ambitions moderated by Cathy Li, Head of the Centre for AI Excellence, WEF.

See also AIA Singapore partners with Amplify Health to tackle Singapore's most common chronic illnesses by bringing personalised chronic disease management to Singaporeans

In addition, the event will highlight key initiatives such as the ASEAN AI Safety Network (ASEAN AI SAFE), the Sustainable AI White Paper, and the Transitioning Industrial Clusters (TIC) initiative. Spearheaded by Malaysia, the ASEAN AI SAFE will serve as a regional platform to institutionalise AI governance and ethics, aligned with the ASEAN Responsible AI Roadmap (2025–2030). It aims to harmonise AI safety policies, promote responsible AI adoption, and foster collaboration across governments, industry, academia, and civil society, while also connecting with global AI safety institutes. A formal declaration is expected at the 47th ASEAN Leaders Summit in October 2025, ahead of its operational launch in 2026.

Meanwhile, TIC will make its official debut at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos in January 2026, marking Sarawak's entry onto the global stage. The summit's discussions will also cover crucial topics such as industrial transformation, digitalisation and ESG, resilient ecosystems and regional energy cooperation, including the ASEAN Power Grid and nuclear readiness.

Jeremy Jurgens, Managing Director , World Economic Forum, said:”The Intelligent Age will be defined not only by the technologies we create, but by the responsibility we share in how they are applied. The World Economic Forum, through its 4IR Network, is proud to support ASEAN in bringing together government, industry and academia to shape trusted AI governance and drive industrial transformation that benefits all.”

The Powering the Intelligent Age Summit will set the stage to move from principles to implementation, driving innovation that resonates within Southeast Asia and extends its influence globally. By translating policy into action and regional adoption, the Summit will highlight how Malaysia and ASEAN can pioneer AI governance, clean industry transitions, and inclusive digital ecosystems. In doing so, the region would strengthen its competitiveness and also contribute to shaping global standards and charting pathways towards a more innovative, sustainable and connected future for all. To know more, visit .