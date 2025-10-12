$160 Million Crypto Longs Wiped Out In One Hour

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

A dramatic wave of forced liquidations has swept the crypto derivatives market, with around $160 million in long positions closed automatically in just 60 minutes. The event underscores the fragility of leverage-driven trading in volatile markets.

Data from major derivatives platforms points to sudden upward swings in key assets-chiefly Bitcoin and Ethereum-as the trigger. When prices move sharply against leveraged long positions, margin protocols step in to liquidate them to prevent further losses, compounding price moves in the process.

According to platform-level monitors, the lion's share of the liquidation volume was concentrated in large longs on Bitcoin, with estimates suggesting individual trades as big as $8–10 million being liquidated in one go. Ethereum longs also saw heavy hits, as speculators betting on further upside were forced out. Metrics such as open interest and funding rate imbalances spiked just before the cascade, signalling a regime shift in market sentiment.

Insiders point to a cluster of cascading margin calls amplified by tight funding conditions. Some hedge funds and high-leverage retail positions lacked sufficient buffers against rapid price swings. As each liquidation pushes prices further, it creates a feedback loop that forces more delinquencies. Traders on social media flagged what they called“liquidation cascades” targeting illiquid zones and stop-loss clusters-areas where multiple orders are programmed to execute in close proximity.

Several trading desks observed that for every $1 million in liquidation, the price impact was amplified by slippage and widened spreads, particularly on derivatives contracts with low depth. One senior derivatives strategist remarked that the aggressiveness and sudden clustering of these liquidations suggest algorithmic triggers-bots scanning for vulnerable clusters and executing en masse.

The timing aligned with fresh macro data that hinted at stronger-than-expected economic indicators, which lifted risk appetite broadly and boosted crypto flows. Simultaneously, institutional participants monitored rising retail inflow indicators-such as large deposits moving on-chain into exchanges-which can foretell directional stress. With leverage high and positions tightly wound, the market was primed for this flush.

This is not the first time such mass liquidations have occurred. In mid-September, more than $149 million of crypto positions were liquidated within an hour, nearly all from longs, with a top single order of $9 million on a leading platform. That event and the current one both reflect how fragile leveraged markets are when macro sentiment shifts sharply.

Market watchers are parsing whether this is a short-term squeeze preparatory move or part of a deeper regime change. Some argue it clears out weak hands and sets the stage for fresh momentum. Others warn that forced liquidations may just be the start of a larger reversal, as residual leverage and alignment of hedge-fund strategies make markets prone to repeat stress.

On-chain and order-book signals are under scrutiny. Rising Token flows from wallets to exchanges, shifts in funding curves, and concentrated seller clustering in spot markets might shape the near-term path. Some algorithms already have“sniffers” for these stress events built in; in days following a liquidation cascade, trading volumes and volatility tend to stay elevated.

