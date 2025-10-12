Crypto Market Suffers Record $19 Billion Liquidation Blow

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Cryptocurrency markets endured a historic collapse as leveraged positions were liquidated en masse – over 1.6 million traders wiped out $19.13 billion in bets within 24 hours, data from Coinglass shows.

The crash accelerated sharply after U. S. President Donald Trump announced an additional 100 per cent tariff on Chinese imports and threatened export controls on critical software, heightening fears of a full-blown trade war. Bitcoin plunged more than 12 per cent from its recent highs, briefly sliding below $102,000 before rebounding above $113,000.

Before the sell-off, Bitcoin had breached a new all-time peak above $125,000, buoyed by institutional inflows into crypto exchange-traded funds. Governments and institutional investors had viewed digital assets as a hedge amid macroeconomic uncertainty.

Today's market rout, however, exposed the fragility of overleveraged positions in a thinly capitalised market. In a single hour on Friday, more than $7 billion of liquidations occurred. The top losses were seen among long positions, particularly in Bitcoin and Ethereum derivatives, which accounted for a substantial share of the forced unwinds.

Institutional players and high-net-worth traders were swept up in the cascade. Market watchers noted that order books lacked the depth to absorb such a severe shock, triggering knock-on effects through futures and perpetual swap markets.

Beyond crypto, equity indices faltered under the weight of renewed global risk aversion. The S&P 500 dropped 2.7 percent, while tech stocks, sensitive to trade tensions, bore steep losses.

Some analysts likened the event to a“black swan” moment for crypto markets - a sudden shock revealing systemic vulnerabilities in a still nascent asset class. Traders operating with high leverage, little hedging, and aggressive margin policies found themselves particularly exposed.

See also Dubai Rises Into World's Top Four FinTech Hubs

Efforts to assess contagion effects to traditional finance are underway. Banks offering crypto derivatives and prime brokers are now scrutinising counterparty risks. Regulators in several jurisdictions may use today's crash to justify stricter margin and leverage rules for crypto trading.

Reviewing policy implications, the tariff escalation marks a sharp pivot in U. S.–China trade strategy. Trump framed the measures as retaliation for China's export curbs on rare earth metals, which are critical for tech manufacturing. The move signals willingness to escalate economic confrontation, with markets already pricing in broader disruption to global supply chains.

Despite the volatility, some investors are still betting on long-term resilience of digital assets. The week before the crash saw a record $5.95 billion flow into global crypto ETFs, led by U. S. allocations, suggesting that capital rotation into crypto remains strong over medium timeframes.

Liquidity providers and market makers face fresh trials. Some have temporarily withdrawn from funding markets or widened spreads to mitigate risk exposure. In highly volatile hours, arbitrage desks and algorithmic liquidity engines contributed to exaggerated price swings.

Wider sentiment has turned cautious: on-chain analytics show a rise in stablecoin inflows to exchanges, possibly reflecting flight from risk. Options markets registered growing demand for deep out-of-the-money puts, as traders brace for further downside.

Notice an issue? Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com . We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.