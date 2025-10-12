Gitex 2025: Dubai Launches Air Taxi Trials, 7-Minute Smart Vehicle Inspections

Dubai has begun trial operations of its much-anticipated aerial taxi, marking a major step toward launching a commercial in-city air mobility service. The Joby S4 aircraft, capable of vertical take-off and landing , is being tested in Dubai's local environment ahead of its commercial rollout, expected in the first half of 2026.

The aerial taxi is among 11 artificial intelligence and digital transformation initiatives that Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) will showcase at GITEX Global 2025, taking place from October 13 to 17 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Once operational, the electric air taxi will offer residents and visitors a fast, safe, and sustainable way to travel between key destinations. A trip from Dubai International Airport to Palm Jumeirah , for instance, is expected to take just 10 minutes instead of around 45 minutes by car. The service will be fully integrated with public transport and personal mobility options such as e-scooters and bicycles, ensuring seamless citywide connectivity.

AutoCheck 360: Smarter, faster vehicle inspections

Among the standout projects is AutoCheck 360, a fully automated vehicle inspection system that uses artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things to minimise human error and deliver consistent, accurate results. The innovation has reduced inspection time from 17 minutes to just seven.

Trackless tram

Another highlight is the Trackless Tram , a next-generation autonomous mobility system that operates without fixed rails. Guided by optical navigation, GPS, and LiDAR technologies, the tram follows virtual routes and detects obstacles in real time. Its flexibility allows it to move smoothly through city streets while maintaining lower operational costs and a smaller environmental footprint than conventional trams.

Safe tracks system

RTA's innovation lineup also features the Safe Tracks Rail Inspection System (ARIIS), which uses laser scanning and computer vision to detect rail defects with microscopic precision. The system has reduced inspection time by 70 per cent and enhanced the operational safety of the Dubai Metro.

Smart mobility

Other initiatives include the Smart Mobility Platform for Safe Cities, powered by AI and IoT to monitor delivery bikes, school buses, and commercial fleets. It analyses speed, routes, and driver behaviour in real time, enabling faster responses to unsafe practices and strengthening public safety across the transport network.

Smart Vehicle Network

RTA will also showcase its Smart Vehicle Network, an advanced traffic management system that uses predictive analytics to reduce delays by 25 per cent and cut operating costs by up to 30 per cent. Developed at the Dubai Intelligent Traffic Systems Centre, it facilitates seamless data exchange between vehicles and road infrastructure to enable proactive, AI-driven traffic control.

Apps, AI Factory and more

Visitors to RTA's GITEX stand will also see the latest updates to the S'hail and RTA Dubai apps, interactive smart kiosks, and the AI Factory - a dedicated research and development hub focused on building data-driven, self-learning systems.

Watch a video, by RTA, of what visitors can expect from Gitex: