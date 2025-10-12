Amir Congratulates President Of Fiji

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, and Deputy Amir H H Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al-Thani on Friday sent cables of congratulations to President of the Republic of Fiji H E Ratu Naiqama Tawakecolati Lalabalavu on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.

Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani also sent a cable of congratulations to Prime Minister of the Republic of Fiji H E Sitiveni Rabuka on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.