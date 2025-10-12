403
Shooting Incident Claims Four Lives in U.S. Mississippi
(MENAFN) At least four people were fatally shot and 12 others wounded during an early Saturday morning incident in Leland, Mississippi, according to multiple media outlets.
Leland Mayor John Lee informed media outlets that the shooting took place around midnight on a main street where people had gathered for Leland High School’s homecoming game against Charleston High School. He also reported that four of the injured were airlifted to local hospitals, but no immediate information was available regarding their conditions.
Leland, a small city in Washington County, is home to roughly 4,000 residents, based on 2020 census figures cited by media.
Authorities have yet to detain any suspects, with the investigation still actively underway, the report confirmed.
