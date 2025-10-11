Weekly Review Of Azerbaijani Oil Prices

The average price of Azeri Light CIF oil produced at Azerbaijan's Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli field fell by $0.43, or 0.6 percent, compared to last week, to $69.14 per barrel. The highest price for this grade of oil during the reporting period hit $70.12 per barrel, while the lowest dipped to $66.36 per barrel.

This week, the average price of Azeri Light crude oil on FOB terms at the Turkish port of Ceyhan was $67.51 per barrel, which is $0.52, or 0.8 percent, less than a week before. During the reporting period, the maximum price for this grade of oil was $68.54 per barrel, and the minimum price $64.73 per barrel.

URALS oil averaged $54.42 per barrel, down $0.2, or 0.4 percent, from last week. The highest price for URALS oil during the week was $55.72 per barrel, and the lowest $52.18 per barrel.

Dated Brent crude oil averaged $67.02 per barrel for the week, down $0.32, or 0.5 percent, from last week. The highest price for Dated Brent crude oil for the week was $68.33 per barrel, and the lowest $64.74 per barrel.