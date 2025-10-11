Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar Visits Hindustan Shipyard, Reviews Key Naval Projects

New Delhi: Indian Navy's Eastern Naval Command Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar has visited Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL) in Visakhapatnam to review the progress of major naval shipbuilding and refit projects currently underway at the defence public sector undertaking.

Received by the HSL CMD, Commodore Girideep Singh and other senior officials, Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar was briefed on the status of ongoing initiatives, including the construction of the Fleet Support Ships (FSS) for the Indian Navy and the execution of complex ship and submarine refits that contribute to maintaining the Navy's operational readiness.

India's AatmaNirbhar Bharat initiative

Appreciating the HSL's sustained efforts in modernizing its facilities and strengthening its production capabilities, Vice Admiral Pendharkar noted that the improvement in infrastructure, efficiency, and project management at HSL reflects the broader transformation of India's shipbuilding sector under the AatmaNirbhar Bharat initiative.

The Fleet Support Ship programme, one of the largest naval contracts awarded to the HSL, is expected to significantly enhance the Navy's logistical reach by enabling extended maritime operations.

Each Fleet Support Ship will provide replenishment, fuel, and supplies to frontline warships at sea, strengthening India's blue-water operational capability.

HSL officials stated that the shipyard has taken a number of modernization measures, including the upgrade of its dry dock, introduction of automated fabrication processes, and implementation of digital tracking systems for project oversight.

These upgrades are aimed at improving output quality and delivery timelines across multiple naval and commercial projects.

Vice Admiral praises HSL

While interacting with engineers, designers, and technical staff, Vice Admiral Pendharkar commended their role in driving the shipyard's recent progress.

He also acknowledged the close working relationship between the Eastern Naval Command and HSL, which continues to play a crucial role in maintaining fleet availability and ensuring the timely execution of maintenance and repair cycles.

Established in 1941, Hindustan Shipyard Limited has evolved into a key player in India's shipbuilding and ship repair ecosystem.

The shipyard has so far delivered several major platforms to the Indian Navy and Coast Guard, including fleet tankers, offshore patrol vessels, and specialized support ships, while also handling critical submarine refits.

The Eastern Naval Command, headquartered in Visakhapatnam, remains India's primary maritime formation on the eastern seaboard, responsible for safeguarding national interests across the Bay of Bengal and adjoining waters.

“The command's collaboration with HSL underscores the country's focus on self-reliance, efficiency, and technological advancement in the maritime domain.”

“Vice Admiral Pendharkar's visit reaffirmed the Navy's continued support for HSL's development and its growing contribution to strengthening India's indigenous shipbuilding and maintenance capabilities.”