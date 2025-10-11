403
FMs of China, Switzerland hold talks in Ticino to boost trade
(MENAFN) Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi convened in Ticino, Switzerland, on Friday for the fourth round of their strategic dialogue aimed at enhancing bilateral ties and updating their 10-year-old free trade agreement.
The meeting, which followed their previous talks in Beijing earlier this year, was described by Cassis as “frank and constructive,” with discussions focusing on advancing cooperation, modernizing the trade deal, and addressing global stability challenges.
According to the Swiss Foreign Ministry, the two ministers reflected on the positive state of their bilateral relations and agreed on actions to further deepen political, economic, scientific, and cultural exchanges.
One of the key topics was the progress in renegotiating the 2014 free trade agreement, with an aim to create a more comprehensive version that promotes “open, inclusive, and balanced globalization.” Additionally, they explored expanded collaboration in sectors such as finance, human rights, environmental protection, green development, and artificial intelligence.
On the multilateral front, both nations reiterated their support for a rules-based international system, emphasizing the importance of the UN. Switzerland also welcomed China’s proposal to establish an International Organization for Mediation, highlighting Switzerland's long-standing role in international mediation and good offices.
This dialogue marks the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Switzerland and China and serves as their primary forum for addressing key bilateral and global issues. The next round of talks is set to take place in China.
