Turkish Airlines, Air Algerie Sign MoU to Deepen Cooperation
(MENAFN) Turkish Airlines and Air Algerie have signed a wide-ranging memorandum of understanding (MoU) aimed at deepening their strategic cooperation, the companies announced Friday.
The agreement, formalized at Air Algerie’s headquarters in Algiers, outlines plans to significantly broaden the two national carriers’ partnership, including the expansion of their existing codeshare agreement and the creation of new connectivity opportunities, according to a statement from Turkish Airlines.
Signed by Turkish Airlines CEO Bilal Eksi and Air Algerie CEO Hamza Benhamouda, the MoU sets the stage for potential collaboration across a variety of sectors, such as cargo interline services, aircraft leasing, catering, lounge access, technical maintenance, and ground operations. The agreement also includes provisions for joint efforts on sustainability, environmental initiatives, and educational programs.
Eksi emphasized that the renewed partnership underscores a commitment to long-term collaboration: “We have full confidence that this partnership will strengthen the cultural and economic ties between Türkiye and Algeria while also supporting mutual growth.”
Echoing that sentiment, Benhamouda said the agreement would open doors to expanded cooperation and shared expertise, benefiting both carriers and their passengers. “We are also honored to host the Turkish Airlines delegation at our headquarters in Algiers as this agreement continues to strengthen the ties between our airlines,” he stated.
Benhamouda added that the comprehensive nature of the MoU would “undoubtedly” lead to mutual benefits and increased synergy between the two national airlines.
Executives from both companies attended the signing ceremony, underscoring the strategic importance of the initiative.
