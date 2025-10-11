403
Liali Fine Jewellers Unveils A Fresh Chapter At Mall Of The Emirates
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) For a brand that has long been synonymous with refined craftsmanship and enduring style, the reopening of Liali boutique at Mall of the Emirates marks more than just a new beginning - it is a celebration of legacy, artistry and evolution.
After 25 years of adorning customers across the region with timeless creations, Liali unveils its newly redesigned boutique - a space that captures both the brand's heritage and its progressive spirit. Warm lighting, elegant displays and an atmosphere of understated luxury now greets visitors, inviting them to rediscover what makes Liali truly special. “Over the past 25 years, our journey has been defined by trust, innovation, and a deep appreciation for craftsmanship,” said Anuraag Sinha , Managing Director of Liali.“With this new boutique concept, we reimagined what modern luxury means - creating spaces that inspire, celebrate individuality, and connect emotionally with our customers. It's not just about jewellery; it's about the joy and meaning each piece brings to life's most special moments.” The reopening coincides with the launch of the festive Diwali Blockbuster Campaign , showcasing a dazzling array of exclusive pieces that blends traditional artistry with contemporary flair. In the true spirit of the season, Liali adds sparkle to every purchase with exclusive offers - customers will receive complimentary gold coins ranging from 1/2 to 4 grams depending on their purchase value. To make the festive season even more rewarding, Liali introduces special Blockbuster Offers , giving customers an extra sparkle with every purchase:
-
For purchases between AED 4,000 and AED 8,000 , customers receive a 1/2 Gram Gold Coin .
For purchases between AED 8,001 and AED 12,000 , customers receive a 1 Gram Gold Coin .
For purchases between AED 12,001 and AED 15,000 , customers receive a 2 Gram Gold Coin .
For purchases above AED 15,001 , customers receive a 3 Gram Gold Coin .
