Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Liali Fine Jewellers Unveils A Fresh Chapter At Mall Of The Emirates

Liali Fine Jewellers Unveils A Fresh Chapter At Mall Of The Emirates


2025-10-11 05:15:17
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) For a brand that has long been synonymous with refined craftsmanship and enduring style, the reopening of Liali boutique at Mall of the Emirates marks more than just a new beginning - it is a celebration of legacy, artistry and evolution.


After 25 years of adorning customers across the region with timeless creations, Liali unveils its newly redesigned boutique - a space that captures both the brand's heritage and its progressive spirit. Warm lighting, elegant displays and an atmosphere of understated luxury now greets visitors, inviting them to rediscover what makes Liali truly special.

“Over the past 25 years, our journey has been defined by trust, innovation, and a deep appreciation for craftsmanship,” said Anuraag Sinha , Managing Director of Liali.“With this new boutique concept, we reimagined what modern luxury means - creating spaces that inspire, celebrate individuality, and connect emotionally with our customers. It's not just about jewellery; it's about the joy and meaning each piece brings to life's most special moments.”

The reopening coincides with the launch of the festive Diwali Blockbuster Campaign , showcasing a dazzling array of exclusive pieces that blends traditional artistry with contemporary flair.

In the true spirit of the season, Liali adds sparkle to every purchase with exclusive offers - customers will receive complimentary gold coins ranging from 1/2 to 4 grams depending on their purchase value.

To make the festive season even more rewarding, Liali introduces special Blockbuster Offers , giving customers an extra sparkle with every purchase:

  • For purchases between AED 4,000 and AED 8,000 , customers receive a 1/2 Gram Gold Coin .
  • For purchases between AED 8,001 and AED 12,000 , customers receive a 1 Gram Gold Coin .
  • For purchases between AED 12,001 and AED 15,000 , customers receive a 2 Gram Gold Coin .
  • For purchases above AED 15,001 , customers receive a 3 Gram Gold Coin .

“At Liali, we have always understood that Diwali is a time of joy, laughter and togetherness,” added Sinha .“Our collections are crafted to celebrate those moments of love and gratitude.”

The milestone reopening also coincides with Liali's 25th anniversary , a proud moment for the homegrown brand that has grown from a single store to a name trusted by generations of jewellery lovers. Over this year, Liali has expanded across key retail destinations - including Nad Al Sheba Mall, Motor City and Al Hamra Mall in Ras Al Khaimah - each boutique reflecting the same commitment to artistry and personalised service.

As Mall of the Emirates celebrates its own 20-year anniversary, the simultaneous milestones create a poetic synergy - a tribute to Dubai's evolution as a luxury retail destination and to the enduring brilliance of a brand that continues to reinvent itself with grace.

For Liali , this reopening wasn't just about a new look; it was about reaffirming its promise - to craft jewellery that speaks from the heart and endures through time.

For more information, visit

MENAFN11102025005446012082ID1110181373

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search