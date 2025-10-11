Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
President Ilham Aliyev Awards Sevil Aliyeva Sharaf Order

President Ilham Aliyev Awards Sevil Aliyeva Sharaf Order


2025-10-11 05:04:58
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 11.​ Sevil Aliyeva has been awarded the "Sharaf" Order for her services to the development of Azerbaijani musical art, Trend reports.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree.

MENAFN11102025000187011040ID1110181333

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search