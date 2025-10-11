Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Power Restored To Over 240,000 Households In Odesa Region After Nighttime Attack - DTEK

2025-10-11 05:04:41
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, DTEK Group reported this on Telegram .

“The enemy attacked the Odesa region again at night. Some residents were left without electricity. We managed to restore power to critical infrastructure and some homes through backup systems and restore power to 240,000 families,” the message says.

It is noted that after receiving permission from the military and electricians, energy workers will inspect the equipment to assess the extent of the damage.

Economy Ministry forecasts Ukraine's GDP growth at 2.5% in 2026

As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of October 11, Russia attacked Odesa and the Odesa region with combat UAVs. Power facilities, two residential buildings, and a hotel complex were damaged. Forty-four settlements remain without power.

