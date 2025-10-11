403
Crypto's Hard Reset: How A Shock Headline, Leverage, And Flows Turned A Dip Into A Rout
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Crypto logged its steepest single-day slide of 2025 on Friday, a move that started with risk-off headlines late in the U.S. and turned into a sweeping selloff across Asia and Europe.
The result was a market-wide“hard reset” that cut through large caps and altcoins alike and forced highly leveraged positions to unwind.
By the numbers
Bitcoin fell to about 111,600 on major USD venues (−8% 24h). Ether dropped roughly 12.7% to 3,774. Solana slid 16.3% to 183.3. XRP lost 14.2% to 2.416.
Litecoin was among the hardest-hit large caps at −22.6% to 98.6. Losses deepened across high-beta names: DOGE −23.3%, LINK −21.3%, ADA −20.6%, DOT −23.1%, SUI −21.2%. Several mid-caps and micro-caps fell 30–45%.
What turned a selloff into a slump
A risk-off macro jolt hit an overextended crypto market just as spot-ETF flows softened-flat to slightly negative for bitcoin on the day and clearly negative for ether.
With funding still positive and open interest elevated going into the shock, forced liquidations cascaded through perpetual futures, accelerating the slide. Liquidity thinned and the decline spread from majors to the long tail.
The charts, in plain English
On bitcoin's 4-hour chart, price sliced below a rising support line and through the Ichimoku cloud in one impulsive leg lower-classic capitulation.
Momentum turned sharply down (MACD) and RSI sank toward oversold, conditions that often precede bouncy but fragile rebounds.
On the 1-day chart, a large red candle tagged the lower Bollinger Band and pulled the daily RSI toward the low-40s: the uptrend is dented, not broken.
First resistance is now the former support at 113–116k; repeated failure there would keep pressure on 110k–108k. Ether shows the same pattern, with its late-September range top now acting as resistance.
The story behind the story
This was not one headline alone. It was a three-part shock: a tough macro headline that flipped global risk appetite, ETF creations that failed to absorb selling, and a leverage unwind that did the rest.
For readers outside Brazil, the takeaway is simple: crypto remains tightly coupled to broad risk sentiment, and when flows fade, the market's famed speed cuts both ways.
What to watch next
Whether bitcoin can reclaim 113–116k, the next print on U.S. macro data, and a quick return of ETF creations. Without those, rallies are likely to be sold.
