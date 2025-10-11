Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Brazil Stocks Drop As Trade Fears Collide With Brazil's Fiscal Jitters


2025-10-11 05:00:26
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's market sold off Friday, joining a global risk aversion wave after fresh U.S. tariff threats against China rattled growth hopes.

The Ibovespa fell 0.73% to 140,680.34, taking the week's loss to 2.45%. Turnover was about R$22.5 billion ($4.25 billion).

The story behind the story is a double shock. Externally, a revived U.S.–China trade confrontation pushed investors out of cyclicals worldwide, with Wall Street and major Asian and European bourses dropping in tandem.

Internally, Brazil's risk premium widened on budget uncertainty after talk of a 2026 stimulus“package” near R$100 billion ($18.87 billion) and a new mortgage policy for middle-income borrowers.

That mix-stronger dollar, higher fiscal noise-pressured banks and domestic demand plays while favoring exporters with dollar revenues.

Oil and metals added cross-currents. Petrobras eased alongside softer crude, and Vale tracked the broader de-risking tied to China headlines.

Steelmakers whipsawed after a Minas Gerais court pressed the antitrust watchdog to quantify a penalty in the long-running CSN–Usiminas case, reviving legal overhangs at an awkward moment.


Top Winners

  • Engie Brasil (EGIE3) +1.45% - defensive cash generation and dividends drew buyers
  • Minerva (BEEF3) +1.08% - FX tailwind for beef exports
  • Suzano (SUZB3) +1.05% - stronger dollar lifts pulp pricing in reais
  • Lojas Renner (LREN3) +1.01% - selective bargain-hunting in quality retail
  • Hypera (HYPE3) +0.86% - resilient healthcare cash flows

Top Losers

  • CSN (CSNA3) −6.06% - legal risk in Usiminas case intensified
  • Hapvida (HAPV3) −6.02% - healthcare underperformed in risk-off tape
  • Braskem (BRKM5) −3.83% - petrochemicals tracked FX and oil volatility
  • CSN Mineração (CMIN3) −3.67% - iron-ore and group spillover
  • PRIO (PRIO3) −3.38% - E&P names fell with crude

Technical snapshot: After September's records, the Ibovespa has slipped into a corrective regime.

On the four-hour chart, momentum stays heavy below 143,300–144,700; support lies near 141,000 and 139,300. A sustained reclaim of 146,000 would be needed to rebuild a run at prior highs.

