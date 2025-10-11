Visit Qatar Partnership To Bring Fuelfest And Steve Harvey's Golf Classic In 2026

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Visit Qatar has announced a landmark entertainment partnership with MELT Live, formalised in Doha by HE Saad Bin Ali Al Kharji, Chairman of Qatar Tourism and Chair of the Board of Directors of Visit Qatar, alongside the Chairman of Melt Live Events and the global entertainment icon Steve Harvey.

The multi-year agreement will bring internationally recognised events to Qatar, further establishing the country as a premier hub for culture, lifestyle, and entertainment.

Under the new partnership, two flagship events are set to debut in 2026: FuelFest Qatar, a high-energy festival combining car culture and live music that unites automotive enthusiasts with international talent, and The Golf Classic by Steve Harvey, a lifestyle and sporting event blending golf, entertainment, and celebrity participation, will showcase a unique platform for global exposure.

Commenting on this occasion, HE Saad bin Ali Al Kharji said,“This strategic collaboration with MELT Live reflects our ambition to strengthen Qatar's position as a global destination for major cultural and lifestyle events. By introducing distinctive international platforms such as FuelFest and the Golf Classic, we are diversifying Qatar's events calendar, creating new opportunities for engagement, and showcasing the country's commitment to delivering world-class experiences that resonate with audiences worldwide.”

Commenting on the partnership, Steve Harvey said,“It's an honour to be in Qatar to witness this exciting new chapter with Visit Qatar and MELT Live. These events are about more than entertainment - they're about building connections, celebrating culture, and creating unforgettable experiences.”



The signing marks the beginning of a long-term collaboration, with a diverse calendar of additional events currently being planned by MELT Live and Visit Qatar. More information will be announced in the coming months.

This partnership underscores Visit Qatar's commitment to expanding the nation's events portfolio, creating opportunities for cultural exchange, and attracting global audiences to experience Qatar's unique blend of hospitality and world-class entertainment.