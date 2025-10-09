Blue Ocean Global Shifts Towards E-Commerce As Digital Transaction Value Exceeds US$60 Billion In The UAE

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) E-Commerce is fast becoming the popular mode of shopping, as the number of retail transactions jump 20.63 per cent to Dh7.4 trillion (US$2 trillion) in 2024, according to the UAE Central Bank

1. The total digital payment transaction value in the UAE is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate of 14.40 per cent from US$60.20 billion in 2025 to US$117,98 billion in 2030;

2. As the UAE shifts to the right side of the digital divide, most businesses are going to shift from bricks-and-mortar to the digital space;

3 number of retail transactions under the UAE Funds Transfer System grew 22.57 per cent to 109.7 million transactions worth Dh7.4 trillion (US$2 trillion) in 2024, compared to the previous year, according to the UAE Central Bank;

4 number of E-Commerce users expected to reach 10.63 million in the UAE by 2030.

A double-digit growth in digital transaction value exceeding US$60.20 billion (Dh220.93 billion) in 2025 in the UAE, has inspired Dubai-based Blue Ocean Global, one of the largest distribution house in the UAE, to transform itself in to an E-Commerce distribution company by reducing offline distribution in recent months.

The number of retail transactions under the UAE Funds Transfer System (UAEFTS) grew 22.57 per cent to 109.7 million transactions worth Dh7.4 trillion (US$2 trillion) in 2024, which is 20.63 per cent higher in value compared to the previous year, according to the UAE Central Bank. This shows a clear shift in the UAE consumers' choice towards digital and E-Commerce platforms when purchasing goods.

The number of Institutional transfers under UAEFTS grew 12.37 per cent to 758,000 transactions worth Dh12.5 trillion, which is 13.37 higher in value compared to 2023. This means business-to-business transactions through the formal banking system at corporate and public sector reached Dh12.5 trillion.

Blue Ocean Global Group, which represents more than 25 regional and global blue-chip brands, has reduced its off-line distribution to shift its focus totally on E-Commerce business platforms, which is growing at an exponential rate over the last few years. This is inspired by the growing consumer shift towards online shopping.

“As the market shifts towards E-Commerce and online sales, we have also transformed our business to become completely technology-enabled E-Commerce distribution platform by reducing our offline distribution operation to retail outlets,” Shahzad Ahmed, Chairman of Blue Ocean Global Group, says.

“Our E-Commerce distribution business has been growing at 40 per cent year-on-year as we currently reached at a level when we maintain inventories for more than 550 Stock Keeping Units (SKUs) and a number of consumer and electronic goods that we distribute to the E-Commerce businesses every month.

“Since the future is digital and the millennials and Gen-Zs are driving the digital revolution, we have also transformed our business to suit the consumer preferences. The E-Commerce distribution is a more structured, clean and transparent business operation and we had made the transition just in time to remain an essential part of the future.”

The total digital payment transaction value in the UAE is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.40 per cent from US$60.20 billion in 2025 to US$117,98 billion in 2030 when the number of users expected to reach 10.63 million consumers, according to Statista, a global market intelligence provider.

Shahzad Ahmed says, the neighbourhood groceries and supermarkets will continue to serve the communities where both cash and card transactions will continue.

“However, the bulk of the transactions will continue to shift towards E-Commerce and that's why distributors are also shifting their businesses towards the digital platforms. This is how we play a crucial role in ensuring that the consumers get their last-minute delivery on time,” he speaks.

Blue Ocean Global Group has over the last few years strengthened its supply chain management to make the Business-to-Business more agile and ready for faster delivery of products that helped its transition to the digital-focused distribution.

Rohit Savara CEO of Blue Ocean Global Group, says,“The introduction of the Artificial Intelligence, Robotics and Machine Learning is transforming the business environment and our lives and we need to embrace the 4Industrial Revolution and evolve with it.

“Blue Ocean Global has transformed its business in line with the changing economic environment and we believe, it will benefit from an early-mover advantage. Our transformation will make us more efficient and will help us to contribute to the economy in a better way.”

Blue Ocean Global Group's E-Commerce distribution solutions are tailored to address the varied needs of today's young generation who need products delivered within the shortest possible time. Through an extensive network of channel partners, Blue Ocean Global ensures the seamless integration of globally recognized B2B brands and products.

About Blue Ocean Global Group:

Blue Ocean Global Group is a Dubai-based diversified business conglomerate with a strong presence in the Middle East, and Africa. Our core expertise lies in the distribution and marketing of small domestic appliances, telecom products, lifestyle accessories, and FMCG goods. Through our various business verticals, including e-commerce, business-to-business and regional distribution, we cater to the diverse needs of our customers.

At Blue Ocean Global Group and its affiliate companies, we handle distribution sales, marketing, warehousing, and after-sales services. Our strong connections within the market and solid trade relationships enable us to effectively meet the growing demands of the region.

We have secured distribution rights for several well-known brands in the Middle East region, such as Gigaset, Black + Decker, Tata Godrej, Rasasi, Double A and many more.

Since our establishment, we have consistently achieved year-over-year growth. Our professional team, equipped with extensive regional experience, manages the group. We are proud to be partnered with some of the world's leading brands, allowing us to offer a diverse and wide-ranging product portfolio.