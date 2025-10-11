Estonia Fuels OPCW's Final Efforts To Erase Syria's Chemical Arsenal

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Estonia has allocated 10,000 euros to the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) to support its ongoing efforts in Syria, particularly in identifying and eliminating the remaining elements of the country's former chemical weapons program, Trend reports.

“The OPCW has been working on Syria's chemical weapons issue for more than a decade. Now, in cooperation with the country's new authorities, it is possible to finally close this chapter - a significant step toward a world free of chemical weapons. Estonia is proud to contribute to the OPCW's Syria mission trust fund and to support the organization's vital disarmament work,” said Estonian Ambassador to the OPCW Paul Teesalu.

OPCW Director-General Fernando Arias welcomed Estonia's support, noting that it strengthens the organization's ability to complete its mission in Syria and ensure accountability for those responsible for the use of chemical weapons.

“Estonia's contribution reinforces the OPCW's efforts in Syria, helping to eliminate the country's chemical weapons program and uphold global non-proliferation goals. To continue our work in Syria and future missions, the Technical Secretariat relies on sustained financial support from member states, such as today's contribution from Estonia,” Arias said.

The OPCW, established in 1997 and headquartered in The Hague, has 193 member states. Its mandate and structure are based on the Chemical Weapons Convention, which aims for the complete prohibition and destruction of chemical weapons. Estonia has been a member since 1999.

The organization also serves as a consultation and cooperation forum among its members and was awarded the 2013 Nobel Peace Prize for its global disarmament efforts.