David Smilde
-
Professor of Sociology,
Tulane University
I am the Charles A and Leo M Favrot Professor of Human Relations and Senior Associate at the Center for Inter-American Policy and Research. I have published five books and 30 academic articles and chapters on Venezuela, and have written op eds on Venezuela for the New York Times, Washington Post and Foreign Policy. I publish commentary and research on my substack: "Venezuela and the United States" substack.Experience
-
–present
Professor of Sociology, Latin America, Venezuela, human rights, US foreign policy, political conflict, violence., Tulane University
-
2000
University of Chicago, Ph.D, sociology
American Sociological Association, Section on the Sociology of Religion Distinguished Book Award 2008; Association for the Sociology of Religion Distinguished Article Award 2016
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Pepeto Highlights $6.8M Presale Amid Ethereum's Price Moves And Opportunities
- Codego Launches Whitelabel Devices Bringing Tokens Into Daily Life
- Zeni.Ai Launches First AI-Powered Rewards Business Debit Card
- LYS Labs Moves Beyond Data And Aims To Become The Operating System For Automated Global Finance
- Whale.Io Launches Battlepass Season 3, Featuring $77,000 In Crypto Casino Rewards
- Ceffu Secures Full VASP Operating License From Dubai's VARA
CommentsNo comment