David Smilde

David Smilde


  • Professor of Sociology, Tulane University
I am the Charles A and Leo M Favrot Professor of Human Relations and Senior Associate at the Center for Inter-American Policy and Research. I have published five books and 30 academic articles and chapters on Venezuela, and have written op eds on Venezuela for the New York Times, Washington Post and Foreign Policy. I publish commentary and research on my substack: "Venezuela and the United States" substack.

  • –present Professor of Sociology, Latin America, Venezuela, human rights, US foreign policy, political conflict, violence., Tulane University
  • 2000 University of Chicago, Ph.D, sociology
American Sociological Association, Section on the Sociology of Religion Distinguished Book Award 2008; Association for the Sociology of Religion Distinguished Article Award 2016


