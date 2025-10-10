Texas Lawmaker Behind Crypto Reserve Bill Hints Ether Could Be Next
- Texas lawmakers have approved a law to create a Bitcoin reserve using public funds, laying the groundwork for other cryptocurrencies to follow. Ethereum (ETH ) could be added to the reserve if it maintains a significant market cap over the next two years. The legislation's criteria include a minimum average market capitalization of $500 billion, which Bitcoin exceeds comfortably. Compared to other states, Texas is uniquely investing taxpayer money directly into a crypto reserve, whereas Arizona and New Hampshire have different approaches. Implementation details are underway, including selection of custodians for the reserve, emphasizing regulatory compliance and security.
This year, Texas's legislature approved a groundbreaking law to establish a strategic Bitcoin reserve, a move that could influence the role of cryptocurrencies within government financial strategies. The legislation, signed into law by Governor Greg Abbott in June, allows the state to hold digital assets in a dedicated fund outside the traditional treasury, with Bitcoin being the initial preferred asset due to its market dominance.
In an interview, Texas State Senator Charles Schwertner highlighted the potential for Ethereum to be included in the reserve, provided it sustains its market capitalization over a 24-month period. Currently, Bitcoin's market cap exceeds $2 trillion, easily surpassing the $500 billion threshold specified by the law. Ethereum has only reached that mark sporadically, notably in 2021 and intermittently this year, with its recent market cap hovering just below $500 billion.Source: Charles Schwertner
The law mandates that for any cryptocurrency to qualify as a reserve asset, it must maintain an average market cap of at least $500 billion over a recent 24-month span. Bitcoin, with its substantial market cap, qualifies easily, whereas Ethereum's inclusion would depend on its ability to sustain this threshold.
While many other states have resisted or failed to advance similar initiatives, Texas stands out. Arizona's legislation pools in crypto seized through criminal forfeitures, and New Hampshire's law permits investments in cryptocurrencies exceeding the $500 billion market cap threshold. Schwertner emphasized Texas's unique approach:“We're the only state that actually designated sovereign money, taxpayer funds, directly toward the reserve.”
The state's comptroller is currently assessing implementation strategies, including selecting custodians for the digital assets. Custodians must be licensed financial institutions or regulated entities within Texas, ensuring compliance and security for these government-held digital assets.
Texas's law draws inspiration from federal policy, notably an executive order from President Donald Trump that sought to establish a“Strategic Bitcoin Reserve” and a“Digital Asset Stockpile,” advocating the use of confiscated crypto to bolster reserves. Ultimately, these initiatives reflect an evolving acceptance of cryptocurrency as a component of state-level strategic assets, shaping future conversations around crypto regulation and institutional involvement in crypto markets.Crypto Investing Risk Warning
