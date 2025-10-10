403
New Research Identifies Biomarkers Of Narcissism - Kenza Haddock's Unmasking Narcissism Helps Victims Of Abuse Heal
EINPresswire/ -- Recent medical studies have found measurable biomarkers of narcissism, linking the condition to specific brain patterns and biochemical changes. Research in Scientific Reports, Frontiers in Psychology, and The Journal of Clinical Medicine points to neural differences in empathy-related regions and stress markers correlated with narcissistic traits.
Licensed counselor Kenza Haddock addresses these findings in her newly released book, Unmasking Narcissism: Exposing and Breaking Free From Hidden Patterns of Abuse (Charisma House, 2025). Haddock integrates clinical tools with biblical principles, showing that science is increasingly validating timeless truths; affirming that narcissistic abuse leaves deep emotional and psychological scars, but science and Scripture agree that healing is possible.
As Haddock writes in the book:
“Narcissistic abuse can be one of the most psychologically devastating forms of abuse, especially because it often targets one’s identity and reality. It creates a soul-crushing, heart-aching, and mind-boggling confusion within you. It’s common for a person who fell into the trap of a narcissist to spend weeks, months, and at times even years trying to reconstruct the sequence of events that led up to the abuse—only to find themselves back to square one, without closure, rationale, or sense of peace.”
The book offers practical strategies for recognizing abuse, rebuilding identity, and pursuing holistic recovery that honors both psychological science and spiritual truth.
About the Author:
Kenza Haddock, LPCS, BCPC, is a licensed professional counselor, clinical supervisor, and co-owner of Oceanic Counseling Group, where she specializes in trauma recovery and emotional abuse. Her latest book, Unmasking Narcissism, bridges the gap between clinical science and faith-based healing, offering a compassionate, research-informed path to recovery.
About the Author:
Kenza Haddock, LPCS, BCPC, is a licensed professional counselor, clinical supervisor, and co-owner of Oceanic Counseling Group, where she specializes in trauma recovery and emotional abuse. Her latest book, Unmasking Narcissism, bridges the gap between clinical science and faith-based healing, offering a compassionate, research-informed path to recovery.
