Zelensky Discusses Security Guarantees For Ukraine With Finnish President Stubb

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the Office of the President of Ukraine .

During the conversation, President Zelensky expressed gratitude for Finland's consistent and decisive support for Ukraine.

In turn, President Stubb shared details of his recent meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Zelensky also congratulated Finland on concluding an agreement with the United States on joint icebreaker construction, which will enhance security in the Arctic.

The leaders focused on security guarantees for Ukraine, which are currently among the top priorities. Zelensky highlighted Ukraine's appreciation for the U.S. readiness to support these guarantees. He stressed the importance of accelerating work with European partners and finalizing all the details.

The Ukrainian President also noted ongoing preparations for active work within the Coalition of the Willing in October and November.

According to the Office of the President, the two leaders coordinated joint steps to move these initiatives forward.

In addition, Zelensky briefed Stubb on the preparation of a UN General Assembly resolution condemning the abduction and deportation of Ukrainian children, emphasizing Ukraine's expectation of partner support.

Zelensky also informed the Finnish president about the situation in Ukraine's energy system.“Russia has once again inflicted a vile strike on Ukraine's critical infrastructure. Our country understands all the intentions of the Russians and will defend itself,” he said, calling on Finland to consider ways to assist Ukraine.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, during the night of October 10, Russia launched more than 30 missiles and over 450 strike drones at Ukraine's critical infrastructure, injuring more than 20 people, and causing the death of a child in Zaporizhzhia.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine