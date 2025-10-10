Turkmen-Azerbaijani Transport And Logistics Cooperation Expands Steadily - Ambassador
“The relations between our countries are steadily developing in political, economic, energy, transport, and logistics areas, as well as in cultural and humanitarian spheres,” the diplomat emphasized.
He noted that the successful exchange of high-level visits and the participation of the leaders of Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan in joint summits are creating new opportunities to enhance transport and logistics connectivity across the region.
The ambassador added that active collaboration within international organizations helps establish effective mechanisms for integration and coordination in the fields of transport and trade.
“We are confident that the further development of transport infrastructure and logistics between our countries will contribute to stronger economic ties and increase the investment appeal of the region,” Elyasov concluded.
