Triple Negative Breast Cancer Market Insights Highlight Expanding Outlook Till 2034, Delveinsight Evaluates Akeso Biopharma, Prolynx, Modernatx, Oncotherapy Science, Phoenix Molecular Designs

The Key Triple Negative Breast Cancer Companies in the market include - Sichuan Kelun-Biotech Biopharmaceutical, Akeso Biopharma, ProLynx, ModernaTX, Inc., OncoTherapy Science, Phoenix Molecular Designs, Abbisko Therapeutics, BioLite, Inc., Zenith Epigenetics, HiberCell, Inc., Infinity Pharmaceuticals, G1 Therapeutics, Inc, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Co., Ltd, Shanghai Henlius Biotech, and others.

DelveInsight's “Triple Negative Breast Cancer Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Triple Negative Breast Cancer, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Triple Negative Breast Cancer market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

The latest healthcare forecast report provides an in-depth analysis of Triple Negative Breast Cancer, offering comprehensive insights into the Triple Negative Breast Cancer revenue trends, prevalence, and treatment landscape. The report delves into key Triple Negative Breast Cancer statistics, highlighting the current and projected market size, while examining the efficacy and development of emerging Triple Negative Breast Cancer therapies. Additionally, we cover the landscape of Triple Negative Breast Cancer clinical trials, providing an overview of ongoing and upcoming studies that are poised to shape the future of Triple Negative Breast Cancer treatment. This report is an essential resource for understanding the market dynamics and the evolving therapeutic options within the Triple Negative Breast Cancer space.

Some of the key facts of the Triple Negative Breast Cancer Market Report:



The Triple Negative Breast Cancer market size was valued USD 4,676 million in 2025 and is anticipated to reach USD 7,083 million by 2034 with a significant CAGR of 4.70% during the study period (2020-2034)

In 2023, the U.S. Triple Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC) market was estimated at around USD 2,900 million, accounting for roughly 69% of the global TNBC market. The market is anticipated to experience significant growth in the coming years with the introduction of new and emerging therapies.

Within the EU4 and the UK, Germany held the largest share of the Triple Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC) market at around USD 300 million in 2023 , followed by France at approximately USD 250 million . Spain recorded the smallest market share, totaling nearly USD 130 million during the same period.

In 2023, Japan's Triple Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC) market was estimated at around USD 170 million and is expected to grow over the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

According to estimates, among existing treatment options, KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) and chemotherapy captured the largest share of the Triple Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC) treatment market, generating around USD 1,800 million in revenue in 2023 across the 7MM.

Based on DelveInsight's estimates, the total number of new breast cancer cases in the 7MM reached approximately 680,000 in 2023.

In 2023, the United States recorded the highest number of triple negative breast cancer cases, with around 45,000 new diagnoses, projected to grow at a CAGR of 1% between 2025 and 2034.

In 2023, Germany had the highest number of triple negative breast cancer cases among the EU4 and the UK, with approximately 11,000 new diagnoses. France reported nearly 10,000 cases, while Spain had the lowest incidence, with around 5,000 cases.

In 2023, Stage II TNBC accounted for the largest number of cases in Japan, with a total of 6,000. Stage I had approximately 3,000 cases, Stage III around 4,000, and Stage IV about 700 cases.

In 2023, BRCA1-mutated TNBC accounted for the highest number of gene mutation-specific TNBC cases in the EU4 and the UK, totaling approximately 3,800 cases.

Key Triple Negative Breast Cancer Therapies: SKB264, AK117, PLX038, mRNA-2752, OTS167PO, PMD-026, X4P-001, BLEX 404, ZEN003694 +Talazoparib, mprime PGG, IPI-549, Trilaciclib, Camrelizumab, HLX10, and others The Triple Negative Breast Cancer market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Triple Negative Breast Cancer pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Triple Negative Breast Cancer market dynamics.

Triple Negative Breast Cancer Overview

Triple Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC) is an aggressive subtype of breast cancer that does not express estrogen receptors (ER), progesterone receptors (PR), or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2). Because it lacks these three receptors, TNBC does not respond to hormonal therapies or HER2-targeted treatments commonly used in other breast cancers. It tends to grow and spread more quickly, often affecting younger women and those with BRCA1 gene mutations. Treatment primarily involves surgery, chemotherapy, and immunotherapy, with ongoing research focused on developing targeted therapies to improve outcomes for TNBC patients.

Recent Developments In The Triple Negative Breast Cancer Treatment Landscape



In September 2025, ProteinQure, a Toronto-based biotech specializing in computational peptide drug discovery, announced the first patient has been dosed in its Phase I clinical trial of PQ203, a novel peptide therapeutic for advanced metastatic solid tumors. This marks the company's first internally developed AI-designed peptide therapy to reach the clinic, just three years after the program's initiation. PQ203 consists of a peptide targeting the Sortilin receptor linked to the cytotoxic agent MMAE. Since the Sortilin receptor is highly expressed in diseased tissue of Triple Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC) patients, PQ203 has shown strong efficacy in a patient-derived xenograft (PDX) model resistant to Sacituzumab Govitecan (Trodelvy), the current standard of care for metastatic TNBC.

In May 2025, UTR Therapeutics Inc. announced the submission of an IND application to the FDA for UTRxM1-18, a novel therapy designed to target c-MYC driven cancers, including triple-negative breast, pancreatic, colorectal, and ovarian cancers. Leveraging its 3'UTR engineering platform, UTRxM1-18 selectively degrades cancer-specific transcripts while sparing healthy cells. In preclinical studies, the drug showed strong, dose-dependent efficacy across tumor types with no dose-limiting toxicities.

In May 2025, Lantern Pharma Inc. announced that it has received clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its Investigational New Drug Application (IND) to conduct a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for LP-184 in Triple Negative Breast Cancer. This milestone follows previous regulatory achievements, including Orphan Drug Designation in 2023 and Fast Track Designation in 2024.

In April 2025, Gilead Sciences reported positive results from the Phase 3 ASCENT-04/KEYNOTE-D19 study, showing that the combination of Trodelvy® (sacituzumab govitecan-hziy) and Keytruda® (pembrolizumab) significantly improved progression-free survival in patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (mTNBC) whose tumors express PD-L1 (CPS ≥ 10), compared to chemotherapy and Keytruda alone. In January 2025, The Novotech Triple Negative Breast Cancer Clinical Trial Report highlighted ongoing drug development across multiple phases, with 78 trials in Phase I, 97 in Phase II, and 12 in Phase III. Key advancements include targeted therapies such as PARP inhibitors, immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs), and innovative antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs). Additionally, combination approaches that integrate immunotherapy, chemotherapy, and targeted treatments are improving overall treatment effectiveness.

Triple Negative Breast Cancer Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Triple Negative Breast Cancer Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Triple Negative Breast Cancer market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:



Total Prevalence of Triple Negative Breast Cancer

Prevalent Cases of Triple Negative Breast Cancer by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Triple Negative Breast Cancer Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Triple Negative Breast Cancer

Triple Negative Breast Cancer Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Triple Negative Breast Cancer market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Triple Negative Breast Cancer market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Triple Negative Breast Cancer Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Triple Negative Breast Cancer Therapies and Key Companies



SKB264: Sichuan Kelun-Biotech Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

AK117: Akeso Biopharma

PLX038: ProLynx

mRNA-2752: ModernaTX, Inc.

OTS167PO: OncoTherapy Science

PMD-026: Phoenix Molecular Designs

X4P-001: Abbisko Therapeutics

BLEX 404: BioLite, Inc.

ZEN003694 +Talazoparib: Zenith Epigenetics

mprime PGG: HiberCell, Inc.

IPI-549: Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Trilaciclib: G1 Therapeutics, Inc

Camrelizumab: Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Co., Ltd HLX10: Shanghai Henlius Biotech

Triple Negative Breast Cancer Market Drivers



Increasing prevalence of TNBC, particularly among younger women and those with BRCA mutations

Growing research and development in targeted therapies and immuno-oncology

Rising adoption of advanced diagnostics and genomic testing for personalized treatment

Expanding clinical pipeline with promising candidates such as PARP inhibitors and checkpoint inhibitors Government and non-profit funding initiatives supporting rare and aggressive cancer research

Triple Negative Breast Cancer Market Barriers



Limited effectiveness of current treatment options compared to other breast cancer subtypes

High recurrence rates and poor prognosis due to aggressive tumor biology

Lack of targeted therapies specifically approved for TNBC

High treatment costs and limited accessibility in developing regions Adverse side effects associated with chemotherapy and immunotherapy

Scope of the Triple Negative Breast Cancer Market Report



Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Triple Negative Breast Cancer Companies: Sichuan Kelun-Biotech Biopharmaceutical, Akeso Biopharma, ProLynx, ModernaTX, Inc., OncoTherapy Science, Phoenix Molecular Designs, Abbisko Therapeutics, BioLite, Inc., Zenith Epigenetics, HiberCell, Inc., Infinity Pharmaceuticals, G1 Therapeutics, Inc, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Co., Ltd, Shanghai Henlius Biotech, and others

Key Triple Negative Breast Cancer Therapies: SKB264, AK117, PLX038, mRNA-2752, OTS167PO, PMD-026, X4P-001, BLEX 404, ZEN003694 +Talazoparib, mprime PGG, IPI-549, Trilaciclib, Camrelizumab, HLX10, and others

Triple Negative Breast Cancer Therapeutic Assessment: Triple Negative Breast Cancer current marketed and Triple Negative Breast Cancer emerging therapies

Triple Negative Breast Cancer Market Dynamics: Triple Negative Breast Cancer market drivers and Triple Negative Breast Cancer market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Triple Negative Breast Cancer Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Triple Negative Breast Cancer Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Triple Negative Breast Cancer Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Triple Negative Breast Cancer

3. SWOT analysis of Triple Negative Breast Cancer

4. Triple Negative Breast Cancer Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Triple Negative Breast Cancer Market Overview at a Glance

6. Triple Negative Breast Cancer Disease Background and Overview

7. Triple Negative Breast Cancer Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Triple Negative Breast Cancer

9. Triple Negative Breast Cancer Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Triple Negative Breast Cancer Unmet Needs

11. Triple Negative Breast Cancer Emerging Therapies

12. Triple Negative Breast Cancer Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Triple Negative Breast Cancer Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Triple Negative Breast Cancer Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Triple Negative Breast Cancer Market Drivers

16. Triple Negative Breast Cancer Market Barriers

17. Triple Negative Breast Cancer Appendix

18. Triple Negative Breast Cancer Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.