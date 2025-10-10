Neurofibromatosis Type 2 Pipeline 2025: MOA, ROA, FDA-Approved Drugs, And Clinical Trial Progress Assessment By Delveinsight Recursion Pharma, Vivace Therapeutics, Healx Limited, Springworks

MENAFN - GetNews)



(Las Vegas, Nevada, United States) As per DelveInsight's assessment, globally, Neurofibromatosis Type 2 pipeline constitutes 5+ key companies continuously working towards developing 5+ Neurofibromatosis Type 2 treatment therapies, analysis of Clinical Trials, Therapies, Mechanism of Action, Route of Administration, and Developments analyzes DelveInsight.

“Neurofibromatosis Type 2 Pipeline Insight, 2025 " report by DelveInsight outlines comprehensive insights into the present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Neurofibromatosis Type 2 Market.

The Neurofibromatosis Type 2 Pipeline report embraces in-depth commercial and clinical assessment of the pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase. The report also covers a detailed description of the drug, including the mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, collaborations, mergers acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.

Some of the key takeaways from the Neurofibromatosis Type 2 Pipeline Report:



Companies across the globe are diligently working toward developing novel Neurofibromatosis Type 2 treatment therapies with a considerable amount of success over the years. Neurofibromatosis Type 2 companies working in the treatment market are Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Vivace Therapeutics, Healx Limited, SpringWorks Therapeutics, AstraZeneca, Fosun Pharmaceutical, NFlection Therapeutics, Inc., and others, are developing therapies for the Neurofibromatosis Type 2 treatment



Emerging Neurofibromatosis Type 2 therapies in the different phases of clinical trials are- REC-2282, VT3989, HLX-1502, Mirdametinib (PD-0325901), Selumetinib, FCN-159, NFX-179 Gel, and others are expected to have a significant impact on the Neurofibromatosis Type 2 market in the coming years.

In September 2025, The FDA has approved selumetinib (Koselugo) in both granule and capsule forms for pediatric patients aged 1 year and older with neurofibromatosis type 1 (NF1) who have symptomatic, inoperable plexiform neurofibromas (PNs). This approval was supported by a bridging study demonstrating comparable bioavailability between the oral granule and approved capsule formulations in healthy adults. Additionally, exposure matching between pediatric patients in the Phase 2 SPRINT study (NCT01362803) for ages 2 and older using the capsule, and the Phase 1/2 SPRINKLE study (NCT05309668) for ages 1 and older using the granule, provided further support. Comparable exposure across formulations also allows efficacy extrapolation from children aged 2 and older to those aged 1 year and above.

In February 2025, SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SWTX) , a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in rare diseases and cancer, announced the online publication of data from the pivotal Phase 2b ReNeu trial in the Journal of Clinical Oncology (JCO). The trial evaluated mirdametinib, an investigational MEK inhibitor, in adult and pediatric patients with neurofibromatosis type 1-associated plexiform neurofibromas (NF1-PN). Previously, findings from the multi-center, single-arm ReNeu trial were presented at the 2024 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting.

In November 2024, Alexion, AstraZeneca Rare Disease, and Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside the U.S. and Canada, announced positive topline results from the Phase 3 KOMET trial. This global, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled multicenter study is the largest of its kind in adults with neurofibromatosis type 1 (NF1) and symptomatic, inoperable plexiform neurofibromas (PN). The findings revealed that KOSELUGO, an oral and selective MEK inhibitor, achieved a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in objective response rate (ORR), the primary endpoint, compared to placebo in these patients.

In November 2024, SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SWTX) , a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in severe rare diseases and cancer, announced the publication of data from the pivotal Phase 2b ReNeu trial. The study evaluated mirdametinib, an investigational MEK inhibitor, in adult and pediatric patients with neurofibromatosis type 1-associated plexiform neurofibromas (NF1-PN). The findings are now available online in the Journal of Clinical Oncology (JCO). In August 2024, Healx, a clinical-stage biotech company leveraging AI to focus on rare diseases, has secured $47 million in Series C funding. The round was co-led by Silicon Valley's R42 Group and Atomico, one of Europe's prominent venture capital firms, with support from new and existing investors such as Balderton, Jonathan Milner, Global Brain, btov, Ayana Capital, o2h, and VU Venture Partners. The funds will be utilized to advance Healx's pipeline of treatments targeting rare oncology, renal, and neurodevelopmental disorders, including progressing its lead candidate, HLX-1502, into a Phase 2 trial for neurofibromatosis Type 1 (NF1).

Neurofibromatosis Type 2 Overview

Neurofibromatosis Type 2 (NF2) is a rare genetic disorder characterized by the development of noncancerous tumors in the nervous system, primarily affecting the brain and spinal cord. The hallmark of NF2 is bilateral vestibular schwannomas (tumors on the auditory nerves), leading to hearing loss, tinnitus, and balance issues. Other manifestations may include meningiomas, ependymomas, and cataracts. NF2 is caused by mutations in the NF2 gene, which encodes the tumor suppressor protein merlin. It is typically inherited in an autosomal dominant pattern but can also arise from spontaneous mutations. Treatment focuses on symptom management, including surgery, radiation, and targeted therapies.

Emerging Neurofibromatosis Type 2 Drugs Under Different Phases of Clinical Development Include:



REC-2282: Recursion Pharmaceuticals

VT3989: Vivace Therapeutics

HLX-1502: Healx Limited

Mirdametinib (PD-0325901): SpringWorks Therapeutics

Selumetinib: AstraZeneca

FCN-159: Fosun Pharmaceutical NFX-179 Gel: NFlection Therapeutics, Inc.

Neurofibromatosis Type 2 Route of Administration

Neurofibromatosis Type 2 pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs, such as



Oral

Parenteral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous Topical

Neurofibromatosis Type 2 Molecule Type

Neurofibromatosis Type 2 Products have been categorized under various Molecule types, such as



Monoclonal Antibody

Peptides

Polymer

Small molecule Gene therapy

Neurofibromatosis Type 2 Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment



Neurofibromatosis Type 2 Assessment by Product Type

Neurofibromatosis Type 2 By Stage and Product Type

Neurofibromatosis Type 2 Assessment by Route of Administration

Neurofibromatosis Type 2 By Stage and Route of Administration

Neurofibromatosis Type 2 Assessment by Molecule Type Neurofibromatosis Type 2 by Stage and Molecule Type

DelveInsight's Neurofibromatosis Type 2 Report covers around 5+ products under different phases of clinical development like



Late-stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I)

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

Discontinued & Inactive candidates Route of Administration

Some of the key companies in the Neurofibromatosis Type 2 Therapeutics Market include:

Key companies developing therapies for Neurofibromatosis Type 2 are - AstraZeneca, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc., Vivace Therapeutics, Inc, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, GlaxoSmithKline, Ikena Oncology, SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, and others.

Neurofibromatosis Type 2 Pipeline Analysis:

The Neurofibromatosis Type 2 pipeline report provides insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Neurofibromatosis Type 2 with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Neurofibromatosis Type 2 Treatment.

Neurofibromatosis Type 2 key companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Neurofibromatosis Type 2 Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Neurofibromatosis Type 2 market.

The report is built using data and information traced from the researcher's proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations, and featured press releases from company/university websites and industry-specific third-party sources, etc.

Neurofibromatosis Type 2 Pipeline Market Drivers

Advances in Genetic Research, Emerging Targeted Therapies, Increased Awareness and Diagnosis, Supportive Regulatory Environment, Collaboration and Funding, are some of the important factors that are fueling the Neurofibromatosis Type 2 Market.

Neurofibromatosis Type 2 Pipeline Market Barriers

However, Rarity of the Disease, Complexity of Tumor Biology, High Costs of Development, Limited Treatment Options, Regulatory Challenges, and other factors are creating obstacles in the Neurofibromatosis Type 2 Market growth.

